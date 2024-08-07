The Nat'l Black Church Initiative Message To Its 27.7 Million Members: Go See Sing Sing, This Film Is Good For The Soul

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President of the National Black Church Initiative

Sing Sing featuring Oscar nominated Colman Domingo

- Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church InitiativeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) , a coalition of 150,000 African American churches, urges all of its 27.7 million members to go see the film, Sing Sing , at a theater near them. Sing Sing reminds us of the power of the human spirit to overcome even the most tragic circumstances and is based on the true story of John“Divine G” Whitfield (Oscar-nominated Colman Domingo), who is imprisoned at Sing Sing Correctional Facility for a crime he didn't commit.While there, he finds purpose by acting in a theater group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence“Divine Eye” Maclin). Over the course of putting together an original, quirky, time-traveling musical comedy through the prison's theater workshop, they forge a connection in this stirring true story of hope, humanity, and the transformative power of art. The core of Sing Sing's emotion is its unforgettable ensemble of formerly incarcerated actors. Their story is based on a real-life arts program in prison called Rehabilitation Through the Arts, of which many of the stars of the film are alumni. The men, both the actors that perform in the film and the characters they play, find a way to creatively work through their feelings of anger, bitterness, resentment, and disappointment through theater rather than lashing out at others.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the NBCI, enthusiastically states,“I want the entire Black Church to feel and realize the power and joy of Sing Sing. The church is giving its permission to all of its 27.7 million members to take a break and share in both the joy and teachings of this great movie! Theatre is a form of nonviolence and joy. The Black Church, since its conception, has been searching for ways to defuse the anger and negative connotations of discrimination because of the beauty of its blackness. Sing Sing gives us a legitimate outlet to express and engage our feelings of both disappointment and triumph of the human spirit. It is also a way to reinforce the teachings of our faith communities in terms of love, forgiveness, faith in humanity, giving each other a second chance, and allowing raw human God-given talent to emerge, despite our present circumstances or situations.”Sing Sing will be available in theaters everywhere this Friday, August 16. To find a theater near you and to purchase tickets, visit .ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI, utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials, reduces racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

Anthony Evans

National Black Church Initiative

+1 202-744-0184

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24