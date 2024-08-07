Shoigu Heavily Overexaggerated Russian Advances In Ukraine Since June - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian Security Council Secretary and former Defense Sergei Shoigu heavily overexaggerated Russian advances in Ukraine since mid-June 2024.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in a Russian offensive campaign assessment for August 6, Ukrinform reports.

Shoigu stated on August 6 that Russian forces have seized 420 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory since June 14, 2024, when Russian President Vladimir outlined his uncompromising demands for Ukraine's capitulation as a prerequisite for "peace" negotiations in Ukraine.

"ISW has observed evidence confirming that Russian forces have seized approximately 290 square kilometers since June 14," the report said.

ISW: To use F-16s, Ukraine needs to continue efforts to target Russian air defense assets

ISW analysts noted that Russian forces increased the intensity of their assaults in the Toretsk direction on the night of June 18 after being generally inactive in this sector of the front throughout 2024.

"ISW has not observed large or operationally significant Russian gains in the Toretsk or Avdiivka direction since July 14, although Russian forces have made tactical gains in these directions since July 14. The Russian military command has repeatedly exaggerated Russian territorial advances in Ukraine," the report states.