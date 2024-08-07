(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The academic and corporate management system (LMS) size in US

is estimated to grow by USD 20.95 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 27.17% during the forecast period. Increased emphasis on digitization of education is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of mobile learning. However, uncertainty in selecting an

Academic and corporate learning management system (lms) market in us 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Content management, Student management, Performance management, and Others), End-user (Corporates, Higher education institutions, and K-12 schools), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled 360Learning SA, Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis LLC, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Moodle Pty Ltd., Oracle Corp., PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Sprout On Web Pty. Ltd., Tovuti Inc., Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd., Workday Inc., and Xperiencify

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In today's digital age, the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend is increasingly popular, particularly in the corporate and academic sectors. As learners access content via mobile devices, the integration of Learning Management Systems (LMS) and BYOD policies is essential. However, the corporate sector is shifting towards corporate-owned personally-enabled (COPE) devices due to IT teams' burden of managing diverse devices. In this model, organizations issue devices, allowing IT control while enabling employee personal use. This trend signifies the continued use of mobile devices in the corporate sector, providing opportunities for LMS vendors to offer mobile-compliant features. Meanwhile, education technology content and product providers focus on a broader learner base. Most content and courses are designed for mobile devices, indicating a growing demand for blended learning and new learning forms like social learning and gamification. These developments necessitate LMS features for personalized and adaptive learning without compromising standards and curriculum. Vendors prioritize mobile functionality enhancements, such as learning workflow, delivery, and assessment, to cater to learners' pervasive mobile culture.

The Academic and Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) market in the US is thriving, with a significant focus on employee training. Traditional methods like USB drives are being replaced by cloud-based LMS technologies. Enterprise resistance to new systems is decreasing as LMS providers offer advanced training programs and personalized learning experiences. Training content is shifting towards microcontent and virtual education for greater flexibility. Performance evaluations are integrated into these systems for effective tracking. Large Enterprises, HR, IT infrastructure, and the Retail vertical segment are major consumers of LMS solutions. Cloud-based deployment segment dominates the market, while on-premises solutions still have a presence. Service segment leads the market, followed by the solution segment. Instructor-led training and distance learning continue to co-exist. AI, user experience, and user engagement are key trends. E-learning content creators and Ed-tech startups are significant players, along with learning technology providers. Onboarding, professional development, continuous training, channel training, extended enterprise, and compliance training are common applications.

Market

Challenges



The US

LMS market is characterized by a high degree of competition among local and international players, making it challenging for businesses to choose the right LMS for their needs. Effective evaluation of learning requirements is crucial before deploying a learning platform. This system helps organizations and institutions identify knowledge gaps and prioritize areas for improvement, enabling them to stay competitive and address the evolving skills needs of their employees or students. Failure to implement a robust LMS can hinder a company's ability to gain a competitive edge during the forecast period. Organizations must conduct thorough evaluations to ensure their LMS aligns with their unique learning objectives and business goals. The Academic and Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) market in the US is thriving, driven by the increasing demand for flexible and effective training solutions. Challenges in this market include effective communication tools for remote learning, instructional approaches that cater to individual preferences and requirements, and integrating online courses with blended learning and traditional classroom education. Businesses seek development programs, skill development plans, and compliance training modules to enhance employee performance. Performance monitoring tools and HRMS systems are essential for tracking progress and evaluating skills. AI-driven features offer personalized learning experiences and microlearning through bite-sized modules. Cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence provide immersive learning experiences for specialized skills development. The e-learning industry offers cloud-based solutions, training courses, and mobile learning on digital devices for employee engagement and career development. Remote learning solutions and distance learning segment are growing, with the cloud segment leading the market.

Segment Overview

This academic and corporate learning management system (lms) market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Content management

1.2 Student management

1.3 Performance management 1.4 Others



2.1 Corporates

2.2 Higher education institutions 2.3 K-12 schools

3.1 North America



1.1 Content management-

The Academic and Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) market in the US is thriving, with numerous organizations adopting digital solutions for training and development. LMS platforms enable efficient content delivery, tracking progress, and assessing performance. They offer flexibility, scalability, and cost savings. Major players include Blackboard, Canvas, and Moodle, providing features like customizable courses, mobile access, and integrations with other tools. Companies and educational institutions use LMS to enhance learning experiences, streamline processes, and improve overall productivity.

The global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) market is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing need for efficient employee training and development. Key drivers include the rise in remote work, advancements in AI, and the demand for scalable learning solutions. Major players include SAP, Cornerstone OnDemand, and TalentLMS. As organizations prioritize employee skill enhancement, the Corporate LMS market is poised for significant growth.

Research Analysis

The Academic and Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for flexible and efficient training solutions in both academic institutions and corporate settings. Software platforms are used to deliver training programs, educational content, examinations, and course materials to students and employees. The LMS market caters to the needs of various industries, including large-scale organizations, retail verticals, and HR departments. The market offers various segments such as solution segment, service segment, and cloud-based deployment segment. The distance learning segment and cloud segment are gaining popularity due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. E-learning services provide multimedia-rich classes, training courses, and examinations, enabling teachers to deliver effective instruction to students and employees. USB drives are also used to distribute course materials and examinations. Enterprise resistance to adopting LMS solutions is a challenge, but the benefits of improved students' progress, employee training, and e-learning content creation outweigh the costs.

Market Research Overview

The Academic and Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) market in the US is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to the training needs of academic institutions and corporate settings. This market is driven by the increasing demand for software platforms that deliver training programs, educational content, examinations, and course materials to students and employees. The LMS market offers various features such as students' progress tracking, teacher communication, multimedia-rich classes, online debates, homework, quizzes, gradebook management, student performance statistics, communication tools, instructional approaches, online courses, blended learning, and traditional classroom education. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and learning analytics, LMS providers offer immersive learning experiences, specialized skills development, workforce development programs, career development, job search, and digital learning solutions. These solutions are accessible through digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops, making learning more flexible and convenient. The market is segmented into training courses, cloud segment, e-learning services, employee training, and enterprise resistance. The cloud-based deployment segment is gaining popularity due to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and scalability. The market also offers personalized learning experiences based on individual requirements, preferences, microlearning, and performance evaluations. Moreover, LMS providers offer integration with HRMS systems, compliance training modules, performance monitoring tools, and AI-driven features to enhance the learning experience and improve employee engagement. The e-learning industry is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the need for continuous skill development in a rapidly changing business environment.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Content Management



Student Management



Performance Management

Others

End-user



Corporates



Higher Education Institutions

K-12 Schools

Geography North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

