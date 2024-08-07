(MENAFN- Mid-East) Muscat: August 2024, Muscat: Muscat Municipality has been presented with the Best Application for Statistical Quality Research award at the Third Forum of the National System for Institutional Innovation and Change Management. This forum, organised by the of Labour, is a key initiative under Oman Vision 2040, aimed at enhancing performance and improving the quality of services across the state's administrative apparatus. The awards ceremony was held under the auspices of His Excellency Ahmed bin Saleh bin Sufyan Al Rashidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, at the St. Regis Al Mouj Hotel. It was also attended by other dignitaries and members of the system from both the public and private sectors.

Nouf Sulaiman Al-Kindi, a statistical researcher at the General Directorate of Planning and Investment, led Muscat Municipality's winning entry. Al-Kindi applied statistical quality research to an administrative process within the Marketing and Investor Relations Department, measuring the completion rate of tasks within a specific timeframe using the DMAIC methodology. This approach focused on achieving continuous improvement in administrative processes and preventing the recurrence of errors.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Humaidi, President of Muscat Municipality, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating:“We are honoured that Muscat Municipality has been recognised with this award for the best application of statistical quality research. This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing government performance and the quality of services we provide to the community. Our efforts align with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which emphasises increasing efficiency and fostering innovation within the state's administrative units. We extend our gratitude to all members of the team who contributed to this success.”

The National System for Institutional Innovation and Change Management aims to establish a methodology for sharing best practices and research among various government units. It serves as a platform for improving government performance by facilitating the exchange of successful administrative practices between public and private sectors, enabling knowledge transfer, and building a database of studies and research conducted by government employees.

Nouf Al-Kindi added:“I am honoured to have represented Muscat Municipality at this event. This award embodies our team's ongoing efforts to enhance administrative processes and ensure the highest level of service to the community. The implementation of the DMAIC methodology has led to tangible and sustainable results. We are committed to further developing our performance and solidifying our position as a benchmark for the quality of government services in Oman.”

Muscat Municipality remains dedicated to innovation and continuous improvement in the quality of administrative services. The municipality is steadfast in its efforts to enhance performance and implement effective initiatives in quality and innovation in government administration, contributing to the provision of top-tier services to the community and elevating the overall standard of government performance.