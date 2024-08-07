Ukrainian President's Office Deputy Head, Indian Ambassador Discuss Peace Formula Implementation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva and newly appointed Ambassador of India to Ukraine Ravi Shankar discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Global Summit.

That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

Zhovkva congratulated Shankar on the beginning of his mission in Ukraine and thanked him for India's participation in the first Peace Summit.

The parties also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and humanitarian spheres, education and culture, and coordinated a schedule of further contacts at the highest level.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishanka said that his country maintains friendly relations with Ukraine and Russia and hopes to help Kyiv and Moscow resolve the "conflict."

Photo: President's Office