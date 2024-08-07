Crown Prince Thanks RMS Personnel For Care Provided To Princesses Rajwa, Iman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) - His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II thanked the Royal Medical Services (RMS) personnel for the medical care they recently provided to Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein and their newborn Princess Iman bint Al Hussein."‏Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days," Prince Al Hussein wrote on his official Instagram account, commenting on a photo of himself, HRH Princess Rajwa, and their newborn Princess Iman.The Royal Hashemite Court announced on Saturday that HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein welcomed a baby girl, whom they named "Iman".