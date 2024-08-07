(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BioSafe Systems continues to pioneer food safety

management solutions for agricultural irrigation water with this groundbreaking label update. After years of collaborative work with and university researchers, BioSafe Systems announces that SaniDate® 12.0 has been approved by the EPA for the reduction of foodborne bacterial pathogens in preharvest agricultural irrigation water. SaniDate 12.0 is currently the only EPA-registered product labeled for the reduction and control of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), including O157:H7, and Salmonella enterica in preharvest irrigation water.

SaniDate 12.0 uses peroxyacetic acid to effectively kill potentially harmful human health pathogens that can contaminate irrigation water used in the production of fruits and vegetables. E. coli O157:H7 and Salmonella enterica are two of the most common culprits in food safety recalls and foodborne illnesses. While there are several postharvest EPA-registered products in the marketplace for controlling human health pathogens, SaniDate 12.0 is the first of its kind for controlling these harmful bacteria in preharvest irrigation water.

"SaniDate 12.0 raises the bar in food safety in preharvest irrigation water," according to Dr. Sughroue, who has been working with fresh produce growers in the Desert Southwest to treat their irrigation water for over 13 years. This is a huge milestone for BioSafe Systems, as the only company with EPA-registered products for both preharvest and postharvest applications for controlling potentially harmful human health pathogens.



For more information, contact Dr. Jay Sughroue, Agriculture Southwest Area Manager,

Call 1(951)719-9244, or Email [email protected]



BioSafe Systems, LLC is a company leading innovations since 1998 for environmentally

sustainable practices and products that protect crops, water, and people. Our success hinges on a commitment to customer service, quality research, regulatory compliance, and the willingness to adapt. BioSafe Systems is a family-owned and operated company certified by NQA to ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018, and our products are manufactured proudly in the United States.

