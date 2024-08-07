The Blockchain Academy Announces Comprehensive Bitcoin Mining Bootcamps Across The Nation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Learn, Equip, and Excel: Comprehensive Bootcamps Across nine states, and 100% online, to Kickstart Your Journey

- Ryan Williams, CEO of The Blockchain Academy

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Blockchain Academy is excited to announce the launch of its nationwide Bitcoin Mining Bootcamps. These pioneering 40-hour programs are designed to educate and equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to excel in the Bitcoin mining industry.

"Our Bitcoin Mining Bootcamps provide a unique blend of hands-on and virtual training, ensuring participants from across the country are ready to launch their own mining operations," said Ryan Williams, CEO of The Blockchain Academy. "We're thrilled to offer this comprehensive program in partnership with US Colleges and Universities."

Program Highlights:

Total Hours: 40

+ 12 Hours Live Online

+ 14 Hours of Assessment and Self-Paced Exercise

+ 12 Hours Live Classroom Hands-On

Duration: 6 days within one month

+ 4 days live online (3 hours per day, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Central)

+ 2 days hands-on (8 hours per day, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Central)

Instructor: Experienced Bitcoin miner

Tuition: $4,000 (financing options and early enrollment discounts available)

Included: Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro 110TH | The Ultimate Bitcoin Mining Handbook | Hearing Protection | Miner+ Certification exam voucher from W3CB.

Upcoming Bootcamp Locations:

Dallas, TX | Houston, TX | Albany, NY | Atlanta, GA | Bismarck, ND | Cheyenne, WY | Louisville, KY | Knoxville, TN | Seattle, WA | Live Online

Why Attend the Bitcoin Mining Bootcamp?

+ Learn the fundamentals of Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

+ Gain hands-on experience with leading mining equipment.

+ Understand economic and environmental aspects of mining.

+ Explore strategies for maximizing efficiency and profitability.

+ Earn the W3CB's Miner+ Certification.

In-Depth Learning Experience

Our curriculum offers an intensive, hands-on learning environment with real-time interaction with mining equipment during live sessions. Virtual sessions provide flexibility and comprehensive theoretical knowledge, ensuring a robust understanding of Bitcoin mining.

W3CB's Miner+ Certification

This prestigious certification from the Web3 Certification Board validates participants' skills and knowledge in Bitcoin mining, recognized industry-wide.

Investment and Financing

The program fee is $4,000, inclusive of training, equipment, and certification. Flexible financing options are available to support passionate individuals in investing in their future.

Registration and Additional Information

To learn more and register, visit Bitcoin Mining Bootcamp or join the waitlist here . For inquiries, contact (415) 301-4000.

Media Contact:

Ryan Williams

The Blockchain Academy LLC

...

(415) 301-4000

Ryan Williams

The Blockchain Academy

+1 415-301-4000

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

YouTube

TikTok

Facebook

Instagram