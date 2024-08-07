Chicagoland Premier Deck Restoration Company Introduces Customers To IPE Wood For Superior Deck Building

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deck Doc Enhances Chicagoland Decks with Durable and Elegant Brazilian Walnut

- George DCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deck Doc, the leading deck restoration company for Chicago and Northern Illinois, is excited to announce the introduction of IPE wood to their customers. IPE wood, also known as Brazilian Walnut, is a premium hardwood that offers numerous benefits for deck building. Deck Doc is dedicated to providing their customers with the best materials and services, and they believe that IPE wood is the perfect choice for Chicagoland residents looking to build or upgrade their decks.IPE wood, a dense and durable hardwood, is naturally resistant to rot, decay, and insect damage, making it an ideal choice for deck building, especially in the harsh climate of the Midwest. Its durability ensures that decks can withstand the region's varying weather conditions, from scorching summers to frigid winters. Unlike other types of wood, IPE does not require chemical treatments to protect it from the elements, making it an environmentally friendly option. The wood's natural resilience contributes to its longevity, reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimizing its environmental footprint.Additionally, IPE wood boasts a beautiful rich color and grain, adding a touch of elegance to any deck. Its aesthetic appeal enhances outdoor spaces, providing a luxurious look that complements various architectural styles. Over time, IPE's natural hues can age gracefully, developing a distinguished silver patina if left untreated, or maintaining its original luster with proper care.Deck Doc aims not only to introduce their customers to the benefits of IPE wood but also to educate them on the proper maintenance and upkeep of this hardwood. While IPE wood is low maintenance, it still requires regular cleaning and sealing to maintain its beauty and durability. Deck Doc offers professional deck cleaning and sealing services to ensure that IPE decks remain in top condition for years to come. They also provide tips and guidance on how to properly care for IPE decks, ensuring that customers can enjoy their outdoor spaces without undue hassle.The company emphasizes the importance of routine maintenance to preserve the wood's integrity and appearance. Regular cleaning helps remove dirt and debris, preventing surface stains and potential damage. Sealing the wood protects it from moisture absorption and UV rays, further extending its lifespan. Deck Doc's team of experts is equipped with the knowledge and tools to perform these tasks efficiently, allowing homeowners to relax and enjoy their decks with peace of mind.Deck Doc is committed to providing their customers with the best materials and services for their deck building needs. With the introduction of IPE wood, they are taking their commitment to the next level. Chicagoland residents can now enjoy the benefits of this premium hardwood for their decks while also receiving expert guidance on maintenance and upkeep from Deck Doc. The company remains dedicated to enhancing outdoor living spaces, ensuring that each deck they build or restore meets the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship."For us at Deck Doc, it's all about quality and longevity. IPE wood aligns perfectly with our mission to provide durable and beautiful decks that stand the test of time. We're thrilled to offer this outstanding material to our clients," said George D, owner of Deck Doc.For more information on IPE wood and other deck building materials, visit Deck Doc's website or contact them directly.Deck Doc Sealing and Staining2970 Maria Ave Ste 229Northbrook IL 60062(847) 979 9929

George Dimitrov

Deck Doc Inc

+1 847-997-9299

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Deck Preparation for sealing