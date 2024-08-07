Oceania Cruises Spotlights Enticing European Sailings For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Voyages dive deep into Europe's cultural and heritage exploring iconic cities, holiday islands and lesser-known ports

Oceania Cruises®, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused line, is spotlighting an array of new 2025 Europe sailings, ranging from six to 34 days, to whisk guests to the most breathtaking destinations across the continent.

The ultra-premium line's elegant boutique ships will set sail on a series of voyages taking in idyllic islands, dramatic fjords, well-loved European resort towns, and bustling cities, putting immersion in local communities and culinary excellence at the heart of each guest's travel experience.

Vista Sailing in Malta

Guests wanting a true gourmet European adventure will love sailing aboard Oceania Cruises' newest ships,

VistaTM, AlluraTM

and MarinaTM. The ultimate

foodie ships offer true immersion in the epicurean arts thanks to hundreds of culinary-focused shore excursions, an unprecedented array of dining venues, guest lectures and demonstrations, and hands-on cooking lessons in The Culinary Center.

One of the highlights of the 2025 Europe season is the debut of the line's newest ship,

Allura, which will set sail from Trieste, Italy, on her maiden voyage in mid-July before a series of eastern and western Mediterranean voyages for her inaugural season.

Meanwhile, her sister ship,

Vista, alongside Marina, will entice guests to enjoy the quieter early season with its lower temperatures in Spain, Portugal, and Greece, before heading north to the British Isles, Iceland, and Scandinavia for the height of the summer.

For those seeking a smaller ship experience, the 670-guest

NauticaTM

will explore the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Aegean Seas throughout the summer of 2025; SirenaTM

will head to Northern Europe, and Insignia will offer journeys to Iceland. Offering a more intimate onboard experience, these ships will be sailing true port collector voyages, with lesser visited stops such as Lulea and Lysekil in Sweden and the Finnish port of Vaasa.

"We are thrilled to have this rich line-up of Europe sailings on such a wonderful choice of ships for next year. We cannot wait to welcome

Allura to the family in July; to have her, and her sister, Vista, which launched to global acclaim last year, in one of the most intriguing and well-loved cruise regions of the world at the same time is so exciting," stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Europe has always been a favorite for our well-traveled and curious guests, who eagerly seek to explore its hidden gems and create new memories aboard our elegant ships."

Ultimate Europe: Experiences Ashore

Travelers will have even more opportunities to discover Europe's natural wonders and unique local culture with hundreds of small-group, immersive shore excursions to choose from on each sailing, inviting guests to rediscover favorite destinations or explore new ones.

For instance, a new not-to-be missed exclusive Culinary Discovery Tour in Palma offers an in-depth exploration of Mallorca's rich culinary heritage. This chef-led tour includes a visit to the vibrant Olivar Market where guests can handpick their own produce and a trip into the rugged countryside to visit the Treuer olive farm. Afterward, participants will enjoy a Spanish cooking class aboard the ship, utilizing the fresh seafood, cheese, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and olive oil gathered earlier. Led by Oceania Cruises' talented Chef Instructors, this tour immerses guests in Mallorca's gastronomic culture and concludes with a sampling of local wines.

Beyond culinary experiences, Oceania Cruises offers a diverse array of shore excursions catering to various interests, truly bringing its tagline, "Your World. Your Way." to life. Guests can choose from multiple categories like Go Local, Go Green, and Beyond Blueprints, with focuses on adventure, community, sustainability, architecture, and beyond. A standout new collection of tours, "Capture the Moment," focuses on photography, providing tips and techniques for getting the best shots with cameras or phones while exploring local sights.

2025 Europe Season Highlights

A number of the 2025 Europe sailings feature exclusive insider tips from Condé Nast Traveler

editors who have handpicked their favorite ports on select 2025 and 2026 itineraries and share their invaluable insider knowledge on what to see, eat, and experience.

Allura

Allura

is the eighth vessel for Oceania Cruises and is the line's second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship debuting in summer 2025. Allura features the largest standard staterooms at sea, a new onboard crêperie, a top-of-ship library with breathtaking sea views thanks to its wall of glass, five specialty dining venues, The Culinary Center, the line's expansive hands-on cooking school, and so much more. The 2025 Europe summer season will include Allura's maiden voyage and first time visiting each port.



Maiden Voyage: July 18 - July 24, 6 Days from Trieste, Italy to Athens (Piraeus), Greece: Allura's maiden voyage is an invitation to discover enchanting ports along the luminescent Adriatic Sea, from historic Ravenna with its renowned collection of mosaics to the charming walled medieval cities of Dubrovnik and Kotor.

Iconic Mediterranean Shores : July 24 - August 5, 12 Days from Athens (Piraeus), Greece to Monte Carlo, Monaco: Stroll through Rome's hidden gem shopping streets, lose yourself in the Provençal countryside, and immerse yourself in the enchanting history and cultural wonders of Greece, Italy, Spain, and France on this 12-day sailing. Conde Nast Traveler Exclusive Editor's Tips include where to eat the best pasta in Rome, specifically carbonara. Bon appétit!

Mediterranean Allure : August 5 - August 15, 10 Days from Monte Carlo, Monaco to Athens (Piraeus), Greece: Revel in visits to an enchanting range of Mediterranean jewels, from Florence's outstanding Renaissance treasures and Rome's everlasting grandeur to iconic cliffside Santorini and Antalya's soft-sand beaches.

Greco-Roman Holiday: August 15 - August 27, 12 Days from Athens (Piraeus), Greece to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy: Sail to the vibrant islands of Mykonos and Rhodes, where sun-kissed shores and azure waters beckon and indulge your eyes and senses during an overnight stay in Istanbul, a magnificent city astride two continents. Conde Nast Traveler Exclusive Editor's Tips include grabbing lunch at Restaurant Pandeli inside the Spice Bazaar and exploring the charming Çukurcuma neighborhood loved for its winding cobblestone streets, early 20th-century architecture, and rows of antique shops, while in Istanbul. Iberian Idylls : September 6 - September 16, 10 Days from Monte Carlo, Monaco to Lisbon, Portugal: Begin with a glittering introduction to the Côte d'Azur before immersing yourself in the rich tapestry of Iberia, home to astonishing Gothic and Moorish masterpieces like the famed Giralda Tower and Alcazar in Seville as well as the Museum of Portimão in Portimão and Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon. Appreciate illuminating visits to distinctive Gibraltar and Tangier.

Vista

and Marina

Vista offers a market-leading staffing ratio with two crew members for every three guests, and like her sister ship, Allura, boasts the most spacious standard staterooms at sea – at more than 290 square feet. Setting new standards for comfort and residential-style luxury, Vista features all-veranda accommodations, plus eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues, and the luxurious Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace.

The 1,250-guest ship Marina underwent an expansive refurbishment in May 2024 including the addition of two new dining options: Aquamar Kitchen, the new wellness-inspired dining venue which debuted on Vista; and the al fresco evening Pizzeria, serving spectacular Italian dishes including pizzas and burrata with stunning seascape views from Waves Grill. There is also an expanded poolside ice cream parlor serving milkshakes and smoothies. All Penthouse Suites and bathrooms as well as the ship's public areas were completely reinspired.



Soul of Civilization : May 26 - June 4, 9 Days from Barcelona, Spain to Athens (Piraeus), Greece aboard Marina: Sail the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas to a kaleidoscope of classical temples, mosques, and archaeological sites that are the cradle of Western civilization. Take in the drive along the scenic coasts of Greek islands and enjoy an overnight stay in fascinating Istanbul.

Iberia to Wine Country: June 16 - June 30, 14 Days from Barcelona, Spain to London (Southampton), United Kingdom aboard Marina: Sail through Spain, Morocco, Portugal, and France and explore their distinctive architecture, soulful cultures, and acclaimed culinary scenes, with overnights in a dazzling trifecta of cities: Barcelona, Bordeaux, and Paris.

Fairytale Isles & Fjords: June 15 - June 29, 14 Days from London (Southampton), United Kingdom to Oslo, Norway aboard Vista: Discover the dramatic beauty of Norway and the British Isles' rugged landscapes. Pet the Shetland Islands' adorable ponies, stroll through Oslo's intricately carved Gol Stave Church, and sail breathtaking Sognefjord, Scandinavia's longest fjord.

Scottish & Nordic Voyager: June 30 - July 11, 11 Days from London (Southampton), United Kingdom to Reykjavik, Iceland aboard Marina: Enjoy the bustling city of London before sailing to the historic charm of Edinburgh and the rugged beauty of Invergordon and Lerwick in Scotland. Adventure on to majestic fjords and the enchanting villages of Seydisfjordur and dive deep into the natural and cultural splendors of Northern Europe. Conde Nast Traveler Exclusive Editor's Tip for Ålesund include spending a day at Godøy Island, and leaping from a floating sauna in the heart of town.

Vibrant Northern Capitals: July 21 - August 4, 14 Days from London (Southampton), United Kingdom to London (Southampton), United Kingdom aboard Vista: Immerse yourself in the alluring ambiance of several cosmopolitan capitals, with three overnight stays: Berlin, Stockholm, and Oslo. In Tallinn and Bruges, explore enchanting historic districts and architecture. Celtic Classics : August 15 - August 25, 10 Days from London (Southampton), United Kingdom to London (Southampton), United Kingdom aboard Vista: Rejoice at the British Isles' stirring scenery, where baronial estates tower over immaculately tended gardens, flocks of fluffy sheep roam luxuriantly green pastures and age-old castles hold invaluable treasures such as the fabled Blarney Stone.

Nautica

Elegantly charming, Nautica carries just 670 guests, served by 400 crew members. Boasting luxurious, residential furnishings and decks of the finest teak, custom stone and tile work, Nautica features four specialty restaurants, the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, plus eight lounges and bars, and a casino.



Echoes of Antiquity: July 27 - August 8, 12 Days from Istanbul, Turkey to Athens (Piraeus), Greece: Appreciate the intriguingly intertwined histories of Greece and Turkey as you experience some of antiquity's most fabled sites. Highlights include visits to Cyprus, Crete, and whitewashed Santorini, the quintessential Greek Isle.

Eternal Rivieras: August 8 - September 11, 34 Days from Athens (Piraeus), Greece to Athens (Piraeus), Greece: One of Oceania Cruises' Grand Voyages, this sailing takes advantage of one of life's greatest luxuries: time. Sail the great seas and chart a continent on this more than one-month-long sailing. Mingle among the jet-set in Monte Carlo, Portofino, and Capri, roam the narrow streets on sun-drenched Mykonos and Santorini, and delve into the timeless allure of momentous cities such as Venice, Florence, Rome, and Istanbul. Civilization's Dawn: September 11 - September 25, 14 Days from Athens (Piraeus), Greece to Valletta, Malta: Experience two glorious weeks roaming the Eastern Mediterranean, absorbing the distinctive cultures and timeless shores of luminous Greece and enigmatic Turkey. With an overnight stay in Istanbul, visit the beautiful Topkapi Palace, the awesome Hagia Sophia, and the impressive Blue Mosque before leisurely strolling through the spice market and the famous Grand Bazaar. Alternatively, cruise the Bosphorus to see the city and its surroundings from another perspective.

Ultimate Value

Oceania Cruises offers guests the ultimate value in ultra-premium cruising thanks to a host of always included amenities, such as dining at all specialty restaurants; unlimited WiFi; butler service for all guests in Penthouse Suites and above; juices, still and sparkling Vero Water®, plus coffees and teas.

"Great value for money and choice are cornerstones of what Oceania Cruises offers; exemplified beautifully by the free seating in our always included specialty dining venues, and our wonderful espresso bar Baristas, where you never need to swipe your room card for your caffeine fix, as all our coffees are included for every guest," added Del Rio.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029[1]. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH ). To learn more, visit .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

