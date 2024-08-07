Dubai To Reduce Work Hours, Suspend Friday Operations For Some Govt Entities

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:17 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 9:08 PM

Authorities in Dubai have announced the launch of a pilot initiative to reduce the working hours of participating entities during the summer. It will also see work on Fridays suspended, according to the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

The 'Our Flexible Summer' initiative will see work hours reduced to seven at 15 government entities in Dubai from August 12 to September 30.

Most government employees in Dubai enjoy a two-and-half-day weekend (Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday). With this initiative, employees at participating government departments will enjoy a longer weekend for seven weeks.

The DGHR did not specify which entities will be part of the pilot scheme, but explained it aims to“enhance workplace flexibility”. It offers safety at the workplace during the summer and ensures better work-life balance, it added.

The department had conducted a survey to assess the willingness of government agencies to reduce working hours during the summer. The initiative will also help reduce energy consumption within government departments.“The proposal garnered exceptional support through the survey, highlighting an openness to welcoming changes that will promote the work-life balance and well-being of employees.”

The DGHR will gauge the impact of the initiative on employees and overall productivity. Studies both within the UAE and around the world have demonstrated how lesser work hours boost productivity.

Sharjah, which has a three-day weekend, previously said its employees reported an 88 per cent increase in productivity and a 90 per cent rise in job satisfaction thanks to its shorter work week. The move also left customers happie , with a service satisfaction rate of 94 per cent.

The DGHR said it will also“regularly assess” the feedback received to create a final report summarising the initiative's outcomes, recommendations, and adaptability to various government entities.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director-general of the DGHR, said:“The launch will also further our vision to empower human resources by developing smart solutions and innovative policies to uplift Dubai's competitiveness. The initiative aims to enhance employees' quality of life and promote sustainable use of government resources, positioning Dubai as the ideal city for a superior lifestyle.”

