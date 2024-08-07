Naftogaz Ukrayiny Open To Gas Transit Talks With SOCAR

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

"Naftogaz Ukrayiny," the state-owned enterprise responsible for oil and natural production, transportation, and processing in Ukraine, has not ruled out the possibility of negotiating gas transit with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Azernews reports.

Aleksey Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Naftogaz Ukrayiny, mentioned that the company is currently not in talks with Russia's regarding an extension of the transit period.

Chernyshov highlighted that Azerbaijan is a significant producer of natural gas and that potential collaboration with SOCAR offers notable advantages. While Naftogaz Ukrayiny is open to discussions with SOCAR and other companies, no final agreements have been reached. He emphasized that any potential cooperation would require the storage of gas in Ukrainian facilities, and expressed a willingness to accommodate SOCAR's gas storage needs.