Naftogaz Ukrayiny Open To Gas Transit Talks With SOCAR
8/7/2024 10:09:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
"Naftogaz Ukrayiny," the state-owned enterprise responsible for
oil and natural gas production, transportation, and processing in
Ukraine, has not ruled out the possibility of negotiating gas
transit with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR),
Azernews reports.
Aleksey Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at
Naftogaz Ukrayiny, mentioned that the company is currently not in
talks with Russia's gazprom regarding an extension of the transit
period.
Chernyshov highlighted that Azerbaijan is a significant producer
of natural gas and that potential collaboration with SOCAR offers
notable advantages. While Naftogaz Ukrayiny is open to discussions
with SOCAR and other companies, no final agreements have been
reached. He emphasized that any potential cooperation would require
the storage of gas in Ukrainian facilities, and expressed a
willingness to accommodate SOCAR's gas storage needs.
