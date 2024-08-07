عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Naftogaz Ukrayiny Open To Gas Transit Talks With SOCAR

Naftogaz Ukrayiny Open To Gas Transit Talks With SOCAR


8/7/2024 10:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

"Naftogaz Ukrayiny," the state-owned enterprise responsible for oil and natural gas production, transportation, and processing in Ukraine, has not ruled out the possibility of negotiating gas transit with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Azernews reports.

Aleksey Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Naftogaz Ukrayiny, mentioned that the company is currently not in talks with Russia's gazprom regarding an extension of the transit period.

Chernyshov highlighted that Azerbaijan is a significant producer of natural gas and that potential collaboration with SOCAR offers notable advantages. While Naftogaz Ukrayiny is open to discussions with SOCAR and other companies, no final agreements have been reached. He emphasized that any potential cooperation would require the storage of gas in Ukrainian facilities, and expressed a willingness to accommodate SOCAR's gas storage needs.

MENAFN07082024000195011045ID1108527807


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search