Weather Update: Delhi-NCR Experience Heavy Rainfalls IMD Forecasts More Downpours Ahead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies and more rain in the national capital and adjoining areas in the coming hours.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre (New Delhi) issued a yellow alert-which stands for 'be aware'- for the national capital and adjoining areas.

"Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in Delhi and NCR during the next one to two hours," the weather department said in its nowcast alert.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Met department said, "Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev Chauk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium), NCR ( Loni Dehat), Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida) Safidon, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar (Haryana) Hastinapur, Amroha, Bahajoi and Shikarpur.

Meanwhile, the rainfall caused waterlogging and disrupted traffic movement in some areas of the national capital. Waterlogging was reported in several parts of central, north and east Delhi, causing traffic jams in the city.

According to the metrological department, the minimum temperature in the city was 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal. At 8:30 am, the humidity level was registered at 92%.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Separately, Himachal Pradesh reported significant rainfall across the state on Wednesday, with Joginder Nagar in Mandi district experiencing the highest at 110 MM in 24 hours. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the lower Himalayan districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, and Mandi.



