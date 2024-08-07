Lovely Professional University Announces Rs 25 Lakh Reward For Vinesh Phogat Despite Olympic Disqualification

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjab-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for its student and wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who made history by becoming the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling. The announcement comes shortly after Phogat was disqualified from the Paris 2024 for being overweight by 100 grams ahead of her women's 50kg final.

"For us, Vinesh is still a medal winner. Her dedication and skill throughout her journey deserve recognition, and we are proud to award her the promised prize money of Rs 25 lakh, which was reserved for silver medallists," said Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder Chancellor of LPU.

Phogat, who is pursuing an MA in Psychology at LPU, faced disqualification on Wednesday, leaving her without a medal despite her historic run to the final. However, the university has decided to honor her efforts and commitment with the promised cash reward.

"The university reserved the money for silver medallist winner students in the Paris Olympics. The award is announced despite her recent disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. This decision comes as a testament to the university's unwavering commitment to its student-athletes, even in the face of disappointment," the university said in a statement.

LPU has a comprehensive cash reward program for students who win medals at the Paris Olympics. Gold medallists will receive Rs 50 lakh, silver medallists Rs 25 lakh, and bronze medallists Rs 10 lakh.

The university is proud to have 24 students representing India in various sports disciplines, including javelin, wrestling, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, shooting, and boxing. This contingent constitutes 21% of the overall Indian team, making LPU the second-largest contingent globally after Stanford University (USA).

