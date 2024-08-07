Petco Unveils Halloween 'Bootique' And Fall Collections Featuring New, Exclusive On-Trend Items And Returning Cult-Favorites

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This year's collections include a must-have, oversized pumpkin spice plush toy, bestselling costumes, everyday essentials, home décor and more

to help pet families celebrate the season together

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced its latest Halloween

"Bootique" and fall collections featuring returning bestsellers and new on-trend offerings for pets of all species, breeds and sizes at every price point. With more than 300 items, and 90% of products under $15, the new collections are curated for the quintessential fall activities pet parents can experience with their pets.

Petco's new Halloween "Bootique" and fall collections feature bestselling costumes, playful toys, on-trend home décor, tasty treats, everyday essentials and more to help pet families celebrate together.

From playful costumes, decorative toys, and tasty treats to spooky home décor and everyday supplies, Petco offers all the products, resources and tips to help pets and pet parents have a safe, fun Halloween and create memories all season long:



Spook-tacular Costumes: Dress up cats and dogs in returning bestsellers such as the taco , prisoner , dinosaur or shark costumes, or opt for one of Petco's new additions such as the fairy costume , police officer headpiece or pup latte headpiece . Costumes for guinea pigs and bearded dragons include favorites such as the lobster , cowboy , sushi piece and mermaid .

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: Pumpkin spice is undeniably the flavor of the season. Pets and pet parents can celebrate bigger than ever before with the new giant, four-foot pumpkin spice latte plush toy as well as pumpkin-shaped cookies and hoodies for pets.

Made for Fall: Fall enthusiasts can celebrate the season with new toys shaped like apples and crunchy leaves , cozy apparel , and treats and meal toppers in festive flavors.

Tricks for Treats: Keep human candy out of pets' reach and instead give treats fit for the season such as munchy sticks and crème sandwich cookies for dogs and candy-shaped chews for small animals. Remember that treats should make up no more than 10% of a dog's daily calorie intake.

Boo-tiful Barkitecture: Petco's Bootique collection helps pet parents incorporate pets into home décor for the scariest night of the year with witch's hat and coffin-shaped beds , haunted cat scratch houses , themed treat jars , a 3-D skull bowl and more.

Glow in the Dark: Stay safe while roaming after dark. Petco's premium fashion and lifestyle brand, Reddy, is launching new reflective gear, including jackets , harnesses and leashes, to keep pets visible even at night.

Best Paw Forward: As the seasons change, it's a great reminder for pet parents to ensure pets are up to date on grooming , veterinary check-ups, and vaccinations. From Sept. 3 through Nov. 2, 2024, Petco will offer a $28 Fall Grooming Package that can be added to a full-service bath or groom. This add-on will feature apple blossom-scented shampoo and spritz, moisturizing conditioner, teeth-brushing, nail-buffing and a fall-themed bandana while supplies last. A Not-So-Scary Fright Night: Front doors are repeatedly opened and closed for trick-or-treaters and party guests, which can make Halloween a stressful time for pets, and it can be easier for them to go missing. Pet parents should ensure their pets are microchipped and their identification tags are up to date. They can consult a veterinarian if anxiety medication is needed or if calming solutions in the form of treats , chews and diffusers are a good option for their pet's individual needs. It's helpful to brush up on training skills with the help of Petco's certified dog trainers , both online and in-store, to help strengthen the bond between pet and pet parent. Pet parents are also encouraged to register their pet on Petco Love Lost , a free national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to help reunite lost pets with their families.

Pet parents can shop fall and Halloween essentials at

Petco in a variety of convenient ways, including buy online, pick-up in store; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery. For additional tips to help pets and their families celebrate the season, visit a local Petco pet care center or petco/Halloween .

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S.,

Mexico

and

Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at

petco

and on the

Petco app . In tandem with

Petco Love , a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 7 million animals.

