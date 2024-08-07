Dan Dobratz Named Deputy Executive Director Of Certipur-US® Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dan Dobratz, deputy executive director of CertiPUR-US® program

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CertiPUR-US ® program announces the appointment of Dan Dobratz as deputy executive director. Dobratz, who has spent most of his 50-year career in various technical and managerial roles in the flexible polyurethane foam industry, will initially serve as deputy executive director. When the organization's current executive director, Michael Crowell, retires later this year, Dobratz will lead the nonprofit foam certification program as executive director.Dobratz, who earned a degree in chemical engineering from The Pennsylvania State University, spent more than 40 years with FXI (formerly Foamex), beginning when the company was a division of Scott Paper. He most recently served as vice president of manufacturing technology, directing a team of engineering professionals to provide on-site and remote technical support to multiple plant sites producing flexible polyurethane foam products. In that capacity, Dobratz managed FXI's CertiPUR-US® registration program for more than a decade.Earlier roles included first-line supervision for synthetic detergent manufacturing with Procter & Gamble, pouring line manager for Carpenter Company, and field technical service for flame retardants used in rigid polyurethane foams at ExxonMobil Chemical.Dobratz says he is pleased to be reunited with Crowell after working together in the industry several years ago.“I've known Mike since he was head of automotive sales for Foamex and have tremendous respect for his ability and dedication to the CertiPUR-US® program,” said Dobratz.“I'm very excited for the opportunity to work with foam producers, manufacturers and retailers and to continue the program's success and remarkable growth.”Established in 2008, the CertiPUR-US® program is a certification program for flexible polyurethane foam used in mattresses, sleep-related products and upholstered furniture. More information, including technical information and criteria for certification, may be found at .

