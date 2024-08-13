Kokernag Encounter Underway, Cordon Intensified: IGP

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Inspector General of (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi said on Tuesday that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place in and around Bakshi Stadium, the venue for the main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the reporters on the sidelines of a full-dress rehearsal function ahead of the 78th Independence Day function at Bakshi here, the IGP said regulatory checkpoints have been set up at numerous locations in Kashmir in addition to multi-tier security in Srinagar.

“As you all know that the Independence-Day function is drawing closer, a full-dress rehearsal was held in Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir. The J&K police have made solid security arrangements for the main event. A multi-tier security has been set up here, while regulatory checkpoints have also been established in numerous other locations on August 15,” Birdi added.

Responding to a query that a challenging situation has emerged in J&K given the terrorist operations including the recent one in Udhampur district, the IGP said the security setup is designed keeping this scenario in mind to ensure the pre-arranged plans stay sound.

Regarding the ongoing encounter in Kokernag area of south Kashmir, Birdi said the operation is still underway and has not yet resulted in a conclusion. The security forces, IGP said, have strengthened the cordon around the encounter site to ensure the operation ends at the earliest.

“The fact that we consistently receive inputs about such activities well in advance allows us to conduct such operations. Security measures are tightened in anticipation of the attempts by adversaries to undermine peace,” the IGP said, in response to a question about terrorists breaking into sections of south Kashmir from the Pir-Panchal range with plans to upset the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.



Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said since the entry to this year's Independence Day celebrations is free for everyone, a sizable crowd is anticipated to take part in the main event at Bakshi Stadium.

The move, according to Bidhuri, is intended to promote a more united and patriotic public participation in the Independence Day celebrations.

“The celebrations will take place across various locations in the region, with the main event being held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. The event will include a flag hoisting ceremony, cultural programs, and performances by local artists and students,”

Highlighting the enthusiasm among school children and local residents for the celebrations, the Div Com said there is an open invitation for all to participate in the main function, expressing confidence that a large number of people would attend the event on August 15.