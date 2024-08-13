Another Adviser To Bangladesh's Interim Gov't Takes Oath

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Aug 14 (NNN-BSS) – Farooq-e Azam, yesterday, was sworn in as an adviser of Bangladesh's interim government.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office at Bangabhaban, the presidential palace.

Azam returned to Bangladesh from abroad late on Sunday. With his swearing in, all 17 of the advisers of the interim have taken oath.

Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, and 13 advisers took their oaths of office on Aug 8, after Hasina resigned as premier on Aug 5.

Two advisers were sworn in on Sunday.