Azerbaijan And Kyrgyzystan Discuss Oil Supplies And Agricultural Export Prospects
Nazrin Abdul
The prospects of oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan and
the export of agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan, including lamb
and beans, were discussed, Azernews reports citing
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.
The discussions took place during a meeting between Elnur
Aliyev, the First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, and
Maksat Mamytkanov, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan.
Additionally, issues related to the transportation and volume of
goods along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Caspian
Sea-Azerbaijan route, taking into account the construction of the
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, were addressed. The parties
agreed to continue their joint activities in this direction.
The meeting also covered issues of trade and economic
cooperation between the countries.
The activities of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund,
whose charter capital was increased to 100 million USD during
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's state visit to Azerbaijan in April
this year, were also discussed.
