IRVING, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is introducing new 7-SelectTM

additions to its beverage lineup including a new beverage, 7-Select

Fusion Energy ,

and a new premium hydration beverage, 7-Select

Rehydrate . Perfect for customers seeking a convenient boost of energy or source of hydration while on the go, 7-Select Fusion Energy and 7-Select Rehydrate are available for purchase now at 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.

7-Eleven, Inc. Launches New 7-SelectTM Fusion Energy Beverage

The retailer also introduced its newest premium hydration beverage, 7-SelectTM Rehydrate, for the ultimate refreshment duo

With the new 7-Select Fusion Energy, cosmic energy meets delicious flavors including Cosmic Cherry, Rockin' Rainbow, Galactic Citrus and Paradise Pulse. Each can is packed with high antioxidant Vitamin C and essential B6 and B12 vitamins to elevate energy, boost mental sharpness and enhance mood. 7-Select Fusion Energy contains zero sugar, is gluten-free and free from artificial colors and high fructose corn syrup, providing customers with a better, healthier energy drink option.

The new 7-Select Rehydrate

is a 20-oz premium hydration beverage formulated for ultimate hydration and immune support. Crafted with a specialized blend of five electrolytes and vitamins, the hydration beverage is available in Cherry, Fruit Punch and Grape flavors. Now until August 27, customers can buy one bottle of 7-Select Rehydrate and get another free.*

"With the launch of our new energy drink, 7-Select Fusion Energy, and the new 7-Select Rehydrate hydration beverage, we're providing our customers with innovative, high-quality private brand items crafted to energize and refresh," said Nikki Boyers, Vice President of Private Brands at 7-Eleven. "Whether needing a quick boost to help power through the day or a break for hydration, our new beverages are designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers who stay on the go."

Need a midday pick-me-up, but too busy to go out? Get these products delivered via the 7NOW® Delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards .

*Valid thru 8/27/24. Discount only valid on multiples of two. Plus tax. 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

