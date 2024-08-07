Iran Seeks Justice On Anniversary Of Mazar-E-Sharif Diplomat Murders

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the killing of its diplomats in Mazar-e-Sharif, has called on the administration to punish the perpetrators.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 7th, the Ministry described the murder of Iranian diplomats in Mazar-e-Sharif, which occurred 26 years ago, as a“terrorist act” and against“all principles.”

The statement urges the Taliban to identify and“punish” the perpetrators of this“crime.”

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also stated that it reserves the right to“pursue the various dimensions of this painful terrorist act.”

So far, the Taliban administration has not reacted to this issue.

It should be noted that eight diplomats, including an Iranian journalist, were killed on August 8, 1998, when the forces of the Taliban took control of Mazar-e-Sharif. They were killed at the Iranian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif.

This issue remains a significant point of tension between Iran and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Iran's request for justice and accountability reflects the ongoing impact of this tragic event on diplomatic relations and the broader geopolitical landscape.

The lack of response by the Taliban highlights the sensitivity and complexity of addressing past conflicts and ensuring justice for victims and their families. As the anniversary of this incident is commemorated, it is a reminder of the challenges that remain in achieving reconciliation and justice in regions affected by prolonged conflict and violence.

