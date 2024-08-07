Giftex Unveils 5Th Edition Of 'A World Of Collectibles' Auction: A Treasure Trove For Discerning Collectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Giftex, India's premier gifting exhibition, is proud to announce the 5th Edition of its esteemed auction, "A World of Collectibles," scheduled for August 10th – 11th, 2024.This exclusive auction is tailored for discerning collectors and enthusiasts of luxury items, presenting a meticulously curated selection spanning various categories. From Heirloom Silver & Heritage Jewellery to Luxury Watches, Fine Writing Instruments to Books and Maps, the auction promises something exquisite for every connoisseur or avid collector.Mr. Digamber Sethi, Director of Operations at Giftex, says, "Hosting the 5th collectibles auction is a matter of great pride for them. With over 3 decades of pioneering excellence in the gifting industry, Giftex is the ideal platform for corporate and personalized gifting solutions. With online auctions, it aims to cater to the discerning tastes of the audience, due to rising disposal incoming, by presenting a carefully curated array of rare and limited-edition collectibles, offering unparalleled quality, exclusivity, and the sheer joy of owning extraordinary pieces."To cater to the rising disposable income and inclination to live a top-of-the-line life and a desire for extravagant gifts, Giftex introduced the 'A World Of Collectibles' Auction in October 2023. So far it has conducted 4 successful auctions in October 2023, January 2024, May 2024, and June 2024 with a gross sale whopping on ₹ 2.10 crore (October 2023), ₹ 2.55 crore (January 2024), ₹ 2.78 crore (May 2024) and a staggering ₹4.03 crores (June 2024).A Sneak Peek Auction Categories:-Heritage JewelleryThis category will dazzle and delight people with exquisite craftsmanship and timeless beauty. The collection features a range of exquisite jewelry pieces, including diamond necklaces, brooches, and a curated collection of classic earrings.Timeless TreasuresIt will feature exclusive and luxury watches from international brands. This prestigious event is a must-attend for watch enthusiasts and collectors, offering a carefully curated selection of timepieces that blend history, craftsmanship, and luxury.Books and MapsFor collectors and history enthusiasts, books and maps promises to be an extraordinary event. This auction will feature rare and valuable books, as well as historical maps that offer a glimpse into the past. Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply fascinated by the printed word and cartographic history, this auction is a must-attend event.Heirloom SilverThe category focuses on enthusiasts and collectors of fine silver who look forward to a curated selection of exquisite pieces that embody timeless beauty and superb craftsmanship. It aims to cater to those with a passion for fine silver.Pen ParadiseCalling all pen enthusiasts and collectors! The much-anticipated Giftex Auction brings Fine Writing Instruments that promise an array of exquisite writing instruments that blend artistry, craftsmanship, and history.What to ExpectExclusive Previews: Get a sneak peek at the masterpieces before they go under the hammer.Diverse Collection: From contemporary collectibles to classical jewellery, the auction features a diverse range of pieces.Online Auction: Experience the excitement of an online auction! Witness the thrill as collectors bid on their favourite pieces.Steps To ParticipateRegister: Visit giftex and register to bidCatalogue: Explore the auction catalogue online to browse the collection at your leisure.Pre-Auction Bid: Place pre-auction bids on the favourite itemsWith its commitment to sourcing and presenting items of exceptional rarity, significance, and value, the "A World of Collectibles" auction promises an unparalleled opportunity for collectors to acquire truly unique treasures.

