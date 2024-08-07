Spanish climate activists damage Messi’s mansion in Ibiza

(MENAFN) Spanish climate activists from the group Futuro Vegetal vandalized Lionel Messi’s mansion in Ibiza on Tuesday. The activists covered the property’s white walls with black and red dye and managed to access the backyard, where they posed with a sign reading: "Help the planet. Eat the rich. Abolish the police." The mansion, valued at €11 million (USD12 million), was targeted due to claims by the group that it was built illegally. They cited a report from the Spanish daily El Diario, which revealed that some wealthy individuals, including Messi, had been found to have illegally expanded their homes on the island.



Futuro Vegetal criticized the role of the wealthy in contributing to climate emissions, pointing out that the richest 1 percent of the population is responsible for the same amount of carbon emissions as the poorest two-thirds combined. The group also highlighted the impact of the current heat wave in Spain, which has been particularly severe in the Balearic Islands. On the same day as the protest, temperatures in Mallorca were expected to reach 37°C (98.6°F), with several deaths attributed to the heat wave.



The heat wave has been a recurring issue in Spain, with July alone seeing an estimated 771 heat-related deaths nationwide, according to the Carlos III Health Institute. The activists used this context to underscore their message about the environmental impact of the rich and the urgency of addressing climate issues.



Futuro Vegetal has previously engaged in similar high-profile protests, targeting Spain’s parliament, luxury yachts, private jets, and even artworks at the Prado Museum. As of now, Lionel Messi has not publicly responded to the vandalism of his property.

MENAFN07082024000045015839ID1108526483