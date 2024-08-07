US team defeats Brazil 82-73 in men's basketball at Paris 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN) In an exciting quarterfinal matchup at Bercy Arena during the men's at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the host nation France secured their place in the semifinals with an 82-73 victory over Canada. The French team showcased a balanced offensive attack, led by Guerschon Yabusele, who scored 22 points. Isaia Cordinier contributed 20 points, while Evan Fournier added 15 points, and Mathias Lessort chipped in with 13 points. France's cohesive team effort proved pivotal in overcoming Canada's challenge.



Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the top scorer of the game, delivering an impressive 27 points, with RJ Barrett contributing 16 points. Despite their strong individual performances, Canada's efforts were not enough to halt France’s advancement to the next round. The French victory ensures their continued participation in the tournament as they move forward.



Meanwhile, Team USA demonstrated their dominance with a decisive 122-87 win over Brazil. The US team was powered by Devin Booker, who scored 18 points, and Anthony Edwards, who added 17 points. Joel Embiid contributed 14 points, and LeBron James rounded out the performance with 12 points and nine assists. Brazil’s Bruno Caboclo led his team with a game-high 30 points and six rebounds, while Georginho De Paula added 15 points.



As the tournament progresses, the semifinal matchups are set: hosts France will face off against world champions Germany, while Serbia will take on Team USA. Earlier on Tuesday, Germany advanced to the semifinals with a 76-63 victory over Greece, adding to the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming games at Bercy Arena.

