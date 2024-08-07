Ukrainian Scouts Destroy Enemy Equipment, Fortifications On Tendra Spit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special operations from the Artan active operations unit and the Maritime Center of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate destroyed the equipment, personnel and fortifications of the Russian invaders on the Tendra Spit in the northern part of the Black Sea on August 6.

That is according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, an amphibious group landed on the Tendra Spit and destroyed the enemy's armored vehicles, including an MT-LB, the enemy's EW system, as well as the fortifications of the Russians," the statement reads.

During the battle, Russian invaders suffered personnel losses, with the exact number being clarified.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, having completed the assigned task, including the secret part of it, the military scouts retreated without losses.

"This is not the first successful active operation carried out by the special forces of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces on the Tendra Spit, temporarily captured by the Russians. These actions are only part of a large-scale plan of the Security Ukrainian and Defense Forces, the implementation of which is ongoing," the report said.

The Tendra Spit is a narrow island about 65 kilometers long and up to 1.8 kilometers wide, located in the northern part of the Black Sea, near the Ukrainian Crimea.

Illustration photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine