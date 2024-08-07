Paris-2024: Azerbaijani Greco-Roman Wrestlers, Taekwondo Enter Fight For Medals
Today, three more Azerbaijani athletes have entered the fight at
Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews
reports.
In the 1/8 finals, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg
and Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) will face Mohamed Elsayed (Egypt) and
David Losonczi (Hungary).
Taekwondo fighter Gasim Magomedov (58 kg) will also join the
fight from the 1/8 finals. His opponent will be Jack Walley
(Ireland).
Today, Sanan Suleymanov (77 kilograms) will compete for the
bronze medal.
Note that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev
(100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92
kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11,
2024.
