Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas Appoints Adam Du Plooy As General Manager For Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park

Doha: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas is delighted to announce the appointment of Adam Du Plooy (pictured) as the new General Manager for Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park. One of the largest theme parks in the Middle East, Desert Falls opened in February 2021 and is located at the heart of the iconic resort, which is owned by Katara Hospitality.

Desert Falls, which incorporates the renowned Sea Caves Waterpark, features 19 attractions and 30 thrilling rides, including high-speed slides, a lazy river, and a wave pool, catering to all ages and adventure levels. It is also home to Qatar's only canyoning experience, aqua gliding, go-karting, laser tag, and more, making it a cornerstone of Qatar's family entertainment scene.

Du Plooy brings over 25 years of global experience, with significant roles across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. He began his career in 1998 as a Junior Operations Manager at a South African waterpark. In 1999, he joined Wild Wadi Waterpark in Dubai as a lifeguard and advanced to Operations Manager. His Middle Eastern experience continued with roles at Jumeirah Beach Club Resort and Spa, and he contributed to the pre-opening of the National Aquatic Center in Dublin in 2004. He later managed the Valley of Waves at Sun International, before returning to the region and Wild Wadi in 2013. In 2015, he joined Meraas Holding, playing a key role in the launch of Laguna Waterpark at La Mer Dubai in 2018. Most recently, he was Senior Manager of Slope Operations at Ski Dubai. Throughout his career, Du Plooy has been dedicated to developing strong teams and creating memorable, safe, and enjoyable experiences for guests. His return to waterpark operations reflects his passion for the industry and he is committed to making Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park the preferred family destination for both residents and tourists in Qatar.

Under his leadership, the park will continue to emphasize safety and fun, building on its recent achievement of the industry's highest safety accolade with a Platinum Award from Ellis and Associates. This award highlights Desert Fall's dedication to maintaining the highest health and safety standards. Du Plooy's goal is to build on the achievements of the past three years and to further enhance the park's reputation for excellence.

“I am thrilled to join Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park at this exciting time,” Du Plooy said.“This park is not just a premier waterpark but a hub of exhilarating activities and family fun. I look forward to working with the talented team here to enhance our offerings and ensure that every guest has an exceptional and unforgettable experience.”.

Andre Borg, General Manager of Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, expressed his enthusiasm for Du Plooy's appointment:“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas family. His extensive experience and leadership in the waterpark industry align perfectly with our ambition for Desert Falls and I'm confident that his expertise and strategic vision will usher in a new chapter of success, ensuring an exceptional and unforgettable experience for every guest. Adam's appointment comes at an exciting time as we continue to innovate and elevate our offerings, strengthening our position as a leading family-friendly destination in the region.”