The Residences At The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort Achieve A New Milestone With Successful Handover To Owners

Alfardan Group and Oman Sotheby's International Realty announced the successful handover of The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort to its esteemed owners on Thursday, August 1st 2024, marking a significant milestone in the luxury in the Sultanate of Oman.

This landmark event marks the debut of the iconic St. Regis branded residences in Oman, offering residents all the nuances that come with the 'Live Exquisite' lifestyle.

Commenting on the successful handover of The Residences, Mohamed Sleiman, CEO of Alfardan Properties and Alfardan Hospitality, stated:“The completion and handover of The St. Regis Residences represent significant achievements for us and demonstrate our commitment to delivering exceptional luxury living experiences. We are confident that these residences will attract discerning buyers seeking the pinnacle of elegance and comfort.”

The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, a stunning architectural masterpiece nestled in the heart of Al Mouj in Muscat, offer residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience. This exclusive development boasts a range of one-to four-bedroom apartments and townhouses, each meticulously designed to embody the epitome of luxury and sophistication.

Residents will have the privilege of enjoying a wide variety of services, including the legendary St. Regis Butler Service, a 24-hour concierge, and award-winning dining outlets - Hakkasan, Roberto's, Coya, Novikov, and Em Sherif to name a few. In addition, residents gain access to world-class amenities, featuring a private beach, multiple swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and the renowned Guerlain Spa as well as an adjacent Golf Course.

Offering freehold ownership, The St. Regis Residences present an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking a premier address in Oman.

Zhanna Yerkozhanova, General Manager of Oman Sotheby's International Realty, the exclusive sales agency, added:“We have witnessed strong demand from both local and international buyers who recognize the unique value offered by this prestigious development. This successful handover marks the beginning of an exciting journey for the new homeowners, who will now get to experience the unparalleled luxury and services that The St. Regis brand is renowned for.”



Left to Right: Zakariya Alkhusaibi (Concierge), Zhanna Yerkozhanova (General Manager of Oman Sotheby's International Realty (OSIR)), Irina Ritova & Igor Ritov (Owners), Asma Hamila (Director of Residences), Anna Mironova (Senior Sales Associate OSIR), Jenna Adama (Butler).

Mr. & Ms. Ritov, the proud new owners, shared their thoughts on the handover:“Securing our residence at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is a dream come true. The attention to detail, quality of construction, and luxurious amenities have exceeded our expectations. We are thrilled to be part of such an exclusive community, and we look forward to enjoying the exceptional lifestyle that comes with owning a St. Regis branded residence.”

The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is more than just a residence; it is a lifestyle. Owners will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant Al Mouj area while enjoying the world-class amenities and services of the St. Regis brand.

To learn more about The Residences at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort and to explore ownership opportunities, please contact Oman Sotheby's International Realty.