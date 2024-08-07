We Dare You To Bring Out Your Adventurous Self With The Double Dareground At Pacific Place! Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2024 - Join us at Pacific Place's latest pop-up adventure, "The Double Dareground" , running from Today to 31 August 2024. This immersive experience will awaken the adventurous side of guests of any age, featuring interactive installations with exclusive first-in-Hong Kong collaborations, live performances, and enticing shopping rewards in partnership with American Express. We dare you to play, create and rediscover the joy in everyday moments at "The Double Dareground"!





The Double Dareground

Embark on Daring Adventures

Drawing inspiration from childhood dares and the exhilaration of playground challenges, "The Double Dareground" welcomes you to rediscover the bliss of play and bring out your inner child in a stress-free setting full of interactive installations and delightful surprises. Here's what to expect:



Location: The Double Dareground Pop-up (Garden Court, Level LG1)

Opening Hours : 10am – 10pm

Campaign Website:





Activation

Description

I Dare You to Bust a Move – "DON'T LXXK UP" Photobooth

Stop by the exclusive Pacific Place x "DON'T LXXK UP" photobooth as this South Korean trending sensation makes its first-ever overseas debut in Hong Kong! Strike a pose and capture it in photos taken from a unique high angle. Shoppers can redeem a ticket to this challenge upon registration as an above member and any purchase at Pacific Place*.



*Terms and conditions apply.

I Dare You to Speak Your Heart – Lie Detector

Next up, challenge your partner or friends at the lie detector inspired by the game of "Truth or Dare". Put them in the hot seat to answer questions related to friendship, love or family. The system will determine whether they sound truthful or not!

I Dare You to Dream Out Loud – Immersive Balloon Room

Dream big at this station, which offers you the chance to roam around a balloon-filled room, designed to symbolise your dreams. Surprise quotes will inspire you to follow your ambitions!



Don't forget to press the button to create the perfect lighting for a photo op!

The Dareground Shop

Discover a whimsical tuck shop brimming with playful treats at The Dareground Shop. Fluffe, an Australian fairy floss brand, has crafted a limited-edition lineup of imaginative flavours exclusively for this event, from nostalgic "Boy's Tears" to the indulgent "Birthday Cake" and the mysterious "Cool Kids Privileges". Grab these exclusive Fluffe collaborations to capture the energy of unfettered fun.



Upon any purchase, you will also receive a complimentary daring note consisting of a simple challenge. We dare you to do it, smiles are guaranteed!



Immersive Balloon Room

Accumulated Same-day Electronic Spending at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct

General Rewards*

Eligible American Express Cardmember Extra Rewards #

HK$3,000 - HK$9,999

Pacific Place x

DON'T LXXK UP

Photobooth Ticket x 1

HK$100 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher

HK$50 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher

HK$10,000 - HK$34,999

HK$300 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher

HK$100 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher

HK$35,000 - HK$99,999

HK$1,200 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher

HK$300 Pacific Place Shopping e-Voucher

HK$100,000 or above

HK$1,200 Pacific Place Shopping

e-Voucher

+

100,000 above Point Rewards

(equivalent to 400 – 1,666 above Dollar. Depending on membership tier)

HK$400 Pacific Place Shopping

e-Voucher



Date

Musical Performances

10 August 2024 (Sat)

Hong Kong Harp Chamber Music

11 August 2024 (Sun)

Hong Kong Flute Academy

17 August 2024 (Sat)

Seed Music Academy Hong Kong

18 August 2024 (Sun)

Jacklyn Chan Music Academy

24 August 2024 (Sat)

HK iMusic Academy

25 August 2024 (Sun)

Baron School Of Music

31 August 2024 (Sat)

Maestro Art Children String Orchestra



Designated spending during the "The Double Dareground" promotion period will unlock a trove of exciting rewards, turning every visit to Pacific Place into a doubly rewarding experience. Spend with eligible American Express® Card to receive extra rewards!Location: Gift Redemption Counter on Level L2 (near Joyce)Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm*General shoppers and eligible American Express Cardmembers ("Shoppers") are required to join the Pacific Place Loyalty Programme –and meet the accumulated same-day spending requirement by electronic payment during the Promotion Period in order to be entitled to redeem Shopping Rewards ("Rewards"). Same-day machine-printed sales receipts and electronic payment transaction slips issued by designated merchants of Pacific Place/ Three Pacific Place/ Starstreet Precinct must be presented at the Gift Redemption Counter (Level L2, near JOYCE) on the same day of purchase to redeem the Rewards. Each receipt must be worth HK$100 or more. Each shopper is entitled to a maximum of ONE redemption of Rewards per day. Rewards are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.#To enjoy the American Express Offers, Cardmembers must settle the payment in full with Eligible Cards within the Promotion Period. Payment made with the US Dollar Card, American Express Business Travel Account or Corporate Purchasing Card, and Cards bearing the American Express name, brand or logo issued by partners of American Express and all American Express Cards issued outside of Hong Kong are not eligible to enjoy the American Express Offer.Other terms and conditions apply.Embrace a rich array of musical talent with performances taking place throughout August. From a variety of classical and contemporary instrumental music to innovative musical acts, every performance promises a memorable experience for all. Save the dates!Park Court, Pacific Place Level 1 (near Shiro)3:00 – 3:30pmJoin us this summer at Pacific Place and unleash your inner child at "The Double Dareground" – where fun knows no bounds and adventure awaits around every corner!#PPTheDoubleDareground #DoubleFun #DoubleExcitement #PacificPlaceThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About Pacific Place Located in the heart of Admiralty, Pacific Place is the destination for exceptional service and unique experiences. As a pioneer of innovative retail concepts in Hong Kong, Pacific Place continues to transform the retail scene by delighting visitors with an array of curated experiences through diversified offerings. Since its inception in 1988, Pacific Place has established itself as Hong Kong's premier lifestyle hub, a mixed-use development that continues to evolve and grow as the ultimate destination to shop, dine, work, stay, relax and play. It houses one of Hong Kong's largest collections of luxury brands and diverse dining offerings, making every visit a memorable one. In addition to being a prime transportation hub, Pacific Place is home to five Grade-A office towers, 268 serviced apartments, and four five-star hotels: The Conrad, Island Shangri-La, JW Marriott and The Upper House.Customer enquiry hotline: (852) 2844 8988Website:Facebook: @Pacific Place Hong KongInstagram: @pacificplacehkWeChat: @PacificPlaceHKXiaoHongShu: @Pacific Place HK