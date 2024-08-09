RJN Rescues Touristic Boat In Aqaba Gulf

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- The Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) boats along with the Royal boats managed on Friday to evacuate and rescue a boat that was sinking while sailing in the Gulf of Aqaba.The patrol, ambulance, and public safety boats were sent out as soon as the maritime operations center received the information. This prevented the boat from sinking and allowed the crew to be evacuated without suffering any injuries.Among the newly formed units of the Royal Navy and Royal Boats, the Coast Guard Unit is notable for its round-the-clock search and rescue, first aid, maritime law enforcement, and protection of the marine environment and tourist and industrial facilities in the Gulf of Aqaba and the Dead Sea.