عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
RJN Rescues Touristic Boat In Aqaba Gulf

RJN Rescues Touristic Boat In Aqaba Gulf


8/9/2024 11:01:06 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- The Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) boats along with the Royal boats managed on Friday to evacuate and rescue a tourist boat that was sinking while sailing in the Gulf of Aqaba.
The patrol, ambulance, and public safety boats were sent out as soon as the maritime operations center received the information. This prevented the boat from sinking and allowed the crew to be evacuated without suffering any injuries.
Among the newly formed units of the Royal Navy and Royal Boats, the Coast Guard Unit is notable for its round-the-clock search and rescue, first aid, maritime law enforcement, and protection of the marine environment and tourist and industrial facilities in the Gulf of Aqaba and the Dead Sea.

MENAFN09082024000117011021ID1108539074


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search