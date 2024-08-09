Worldwide Praise For Call By Qatar, Egypt And US For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Arab and European countries, along with international and regional institutions, have welcomed the joint statement issued by the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Joe Biden. The statement emphasised the need to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, release prisoners and detainees, and called for the resumption of negotiations on Aug 15 in Doha or Cairo.

These nations and institutions also praised the efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the US to quickly reach a ceasefire agreement and end the tragic situation in Gaza.

In this context, GCC Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi welcomed the statement, supporting efforts to end the crisis in Gaza and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. He commended the ongoing efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the US to resume negotiations among all parties to achieve an agreement and de-escalate the situation in the region.

Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the GCC countries support all efforts aimed at stopping the crisis and saving the Palestinian people, emphasising that collective efforts and unified positions are the best way to end the crisis, positively impacting regional and international peace and stability.

He also reiterated the GCC's support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the joint statement's emphasis on the need to end the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza. The ministry reiterated Kuwait's support for all efforts aimed at reaching agreements that would halt the aggression on Gaza. In its statement, the ministry expressed appreciation for the continuous efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the US to de-escalate tensions and achieve security and stability in the region.

The United Arab Emirates also announced its support for the call to reach a ceasefire agreement and release hostages and detainees. In a statement issued by UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE urged all concerned parties to respond to the call for urgent consultations on August 15, expressing hope that the current proposed agreement would end the suffering of Gaza's residents and the hostages and their families. The UAE reaffirmed its deep appreciation and full support for the intensive mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the US to reach an agreement that would end the dire situation in Gaza.

Similarly, Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the tripartite statement calling for a ceasefire agreement, the release of hostages and detainees, and the provision of immediate relief to the people of Gaza. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry, in its statement, regarded this statement as a serious commitment by the three leaders to resolve the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and viewed it as an important step towards achieving stability in the region. The ministry urged all concerned parties to respond positively to this initiative, expressing hope that these efforts would lead to tangible results that would alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and end the current crisis as quickly as possible.

Oman welcomed the joint statement and appreciated the ongoing efforts being made to reach this agreement.

The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed, in a statement Friday, the Sultanate's position on the importance of adhering to what was agreed upon and implementing it without any delay, calling on all parties to resume the urgent negotiations referred to in the statement; with the aim of achieving the desired results and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Lebanese government also announced its support for the joint statement.

Lebanese Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib said that the Lebanese government joins the call to restart talks on Thursday, Aug. 15 in Doha or Cairo to finalise an agreement and implement it immediately.

The Lebanese minister praised the efforts of the three leaders for reaching a framework for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and prisoners, in line with the principles discussed by President Biden and adopted in UN Security Council resolution 2735.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) also expressed its support for the tripartite statement on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Josep Borrell, the European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on the X platform: "The European Union (EU) joins Egypt, Qatar and the US in their call to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release the hostages without delay." He added: "We reaffirm our full support for their mediation to end the unbearable cycle of suffering. The agreement will also pave the way for regional de-escalation."

For her part, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said: "We need a ceasefire in Gaza now, as it is the only way to save lives, restore hope for peace, and secure the return of the hostages."

"Therefore, I strongly support the efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to help achieve the peace and stability that the region needs," she added.

Britain announced its support for the Qatari-Egyptian-US statement, which included a "framework agreement" calling on the two parties to the conflict to resume ceasefire negotiations in the Strip immediately and exchange the release of prisoners.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a press statement: "We agree with our partners that there is no room for delay and that the fighting must stop now," along with the release of prisoners and the "urgent and unrestricted" entry of aid into Gaza.

He noted that "there is an agreement ready that is consistent in the long-term interests of the Palestinians, the Israelis and all parties concerned and they must agree to it urgently to put an end to this devastating conflict."

The Italian government also announced its support for the efforts made by the three countries to reach an agreement to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and release the hostages in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

The Italian government said in a statement that "it is increasingly urgent to ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, to end the suffering of the civilians, ensure the necessary humanitarian assistance and promote de-escalation at the regional level."

The statement indicated that Italy urges all parties concerned with the conflict to accept the mediators' invitation to resume negotiations in Doha scheduled for August 15, with the aim of reaching a final agreement.

