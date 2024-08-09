Invaders Drop 154 Bombs On Sumy Region In Four Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In just four days, Russian dropped 154 bombs on the Sumy region.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"From August 5 to 8, 2024, the Russian carried out at least 87 air strikes on the Sumy region using 154 air-launched weapons, including guided aerial bombs (KAB) and high-explosive aerial bombs (FAB)," the statement says.

The enemy killed two civilians, including one child.

Another seven people were wounded and suffered various injuries. The strikes also damaged or destroyed 45 civilian objects, including 24 households, 5 educational institutions, and 1 medical facility.

Fourteen criminal proceedings were launched over the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces increased their strikes with guided aerial bombs on the Sumy region, while simultaneously reducing their use of artillery, mortars, and MLRS.

Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region