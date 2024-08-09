Top Events Of The Day: Paris Olympics Schedule Today PM Modi To Visit Wayanad Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results Today More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events of the Day: August 10 is marked by significant events, including severe flooding in New York and Pennsylvania due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, a reflective statement from Sajeeb Wazed on former Bangladesh Prime Hasina's departure, and a victorious moment for Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat at the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, a large number of companies are set to release their quarterly today.

India at Paris 2024: Full schedule of Medal events and fixtures for August 10, Saturday

Here's what to look out for in India's schedule on August 10:

12:30 PM: Golf - Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in the women's individual stroke play, Round 4.

After a challenging third round, can Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar turn things around in the final round?

2:30 PM: Wrestling - Reetika Hooda in women's 76kg freestyle.

Reetika Hooda is the last Indian athlete in action today. Can she bring home a medal in women's heavyweight wrestling, following in the footsteps of her idol, Sakshi Malik?

Other Major Medal Events:

11:30 AM: Athletics, men's marathon

Eliud Kipchoge aims to defend his Olympic title from Rio and Tokyo, with Kenenisa Bekele as his primary challenger.

4:30 PM: Volleyball, men's final - France vs. Poland.

6:30 PM: Table Tennis, women's team gold medal match - China vs. Japan.

China has never lost in this event since its introduction in 2008. Can they maintain their unbeaten streak against Japan?

8:30 PM: Football, women's final - Brazil vs. USA.

Marta, the Brazilian legend, plays her final senior football match against the formidable USA team.

10:30 PM: Athletics, men's high jump final

Will we witness another dramatic showdown between Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi? Watch out for Woo Sanhyeok, who could shake things up.

11:05 PM: Athletics, women's 100m hurdles final

With world record holder Tobi Amusan out, this race could be incredibly fast and fiercely competitive.

11:20 PM: Athletics, men's 5000m final

After a surprising fourth-place finish in the 1500m, Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be determined to claim gold. He'll face tough competition from Jacob Krop, Hagos Gebrhiwet, and Grant Fisher.

11:45 PM: Athletics, women's 1500m final

Faith Kipyegon aims to complete a treble, adding Paris gold to her victories in Rio and Tokyo. She'll need to fend off challenges from Gudaf Tsegay and Jessica Hull.

12:30 AM: Athletics, men's 4x400m relay final

Letsile Tebogo led Botswana to a strong heats victory, but the USA, with Quincy Hall, will be tough competition in the final.

12:44 AM: Athletics, women's 4x400m relay final

The Netherlands may rely on Femke Bol to challenge the powerhouse USA team.

1:00 AM: Basketball, men's final - France vs. USA.

Flooding from the remnants of Debby leads to high-water rescues in New York, Pennsylvania

Heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby has resulted in widespread flooding in rural areas of New York and Pennsylvania, prompting high-water and helicopter rescues as first responders work to save those trapped in vehicles and homes.

PM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on August 10, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Emergency vehicles, secret service rush to White House to probe 'suspicious' item: Report

Emergency vehicles, Secret Service rush to White House to probe 'suspicious' item: Report

Jaishankar shares update on Indians serving Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'We take this issue very seriously...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha that the government is working to release 69 Indians recruited into the Russian army and has taken legal action against those involved in misleading them.

| Emergency vehicles, Secret Service rush to White House to probe suspicious item Sheikh Hasina's son reveals: 'She didn't want to leave Bangladesh"

Sajeeb Wazed, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, disclosed in an interview that his mother had no intention of leaving Bangladesh, even as her resignation and a constitutional transition of power were imminent.

Aman Sehrawat on winning Olympic Bronze: "I still can't believe it"

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat expressed disbelief and joy after securing a bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics, marking India's first wrestling medal in the 2024 Games.

| Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Aman Sehrawat clinches bronze; PM Modi hails victory "We Were Expecting Gold": National Wrestling Coach Reacts to Aman's Bronze Medal at Paris Olympics

National Wrestling Coach Jagmander Singh shares his thoughts on Aman Sehrawat's performance, acknowledging the bronze medal but revealing hopes had been set for a gold win.

List of Companies set to announce quarterly earnings Today

A detailed list of companies, including Aurobindo Pharma and Metropolis Healthcare, are expected to release their first-quarter earnings today.

| US Presidential candidate Donald Trump's plane makes emergency landing

Accel, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Alliance Integrated Metaliks, Avishkar Infra Realty, A K Capital Services, Anmol India, Apex Frozen Foods, APL Apollo Tubes, ARSS Infrastructure Projects, Atul Auto, ATV Projects India, Aurobindo Pharma, Autoline Industries, AYM Syntex, Balurghat Technologies, Banas Finance, Beryl Securities, Betex India, B & A, Brady & Morris Engineering Co, BSEL Algo, Classic Filaments, Chase Bright Steel, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries, CIL Securities, Citiport Financial Services, Creative Castings, Danlaw Technologies India, Darjeeling Ropeway Company, D&H India, Decorous Investment & Trading Co, Duroply Industries, Precision Containeurs, EFC (I), Electrotherm (India), Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries, EMS, Exxaro Tiles, Finolex Cables, Flair Writing Industries, Galada Finance, Ganesha Ecosphere, GEM Enviro Management, Gowra Leasing & Finance, Gujarat Inject (Kerala), Hisar Metal Industries, HOV Services, HCP Plastene Bulkpack, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure, IFGL Refractories, Indian Infotech & Software, Indo Thai Securities, Jagran Prakashan, Jain Marmo Industries, Jyoti CNC Automation, Kamdhenu Ventures, Key Corp, Khaitan (India), KIFS Financial Services, KJMC Financial Services, Kkalpana Plastick, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Kuber Udyog, Laser Diamonds, Lumax Auto Technologies, Mawana Sugars, Modern Steels, Modern Denim, Megasoft, Metal Coatings (India), Metroglobal, Metropolis Healthcare, Milestone Global, M K Exim (India), Modern Dairies, Modern Insulators, Morgan Ventures, Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company, Narmada Agrobase, Neil Industries, Nila Infrastructures, Nova Agritech, Ontic Finserve, Organic Coatings, Pacific Industries, Pakka, Pankaj Polymers, PBA Infrastructure, Photoquip India, PNC Infratech, Pentokey Organy (India), PPAP Automotive, Praveg, Precision Wires India, Progrex Ventures, Punctual Trading, Quadrant Televentures, Quasar India, Rajputana Investment and Finance, Rapicut Carbides, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions, Reliance Communications, Rishi Laser, R R Securities, Sambandam Spinning Mills, Sanco Trans, Suratwwala Business Group, Shashijit Infraprojects, Shilp Gravures, Shree Pacetronix, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation, Sirca Paints India, Smartlink Holdings, SNL Bearings, S P Apparels, Stove Kraft, Super Crop Safe, Supriya Lifescience, Suraj Products, Tashi India, TCI Industries, Tantia Constructions, Transgene Biotek, TVS Electronics, Tyche Industries, Universal Autofoundry, Universal Starch-Chem Allied, Vani Commercials, Vinati Organics, Vivo Bio Tech, Voith Paper Fabrics India, Vraj Iron And Steel, W H Brady & Co, West Coast Paper Mills, Yaan Enterprises, Zenith Fibres, and Zuari Industries.