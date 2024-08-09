Algeria's Khelif Clinches Women's Welterweight Gold

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Algerian boxer Imane Khelif defied a major gender controversy to win at the Paris on Friday in front of a pulsating Roland Garros crowd that roared her to victory.

Khelif claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu in the women's 66kg final for her first Olympic medal. Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, who together with Khelif was disqualified from last year's world championships after failing gender eligibility testing, fights in the women's 57kg final on Friday.

There were large numbers of Algerian fans at the 15,000-seated Court Philippe Chatrier, usually home to Grand Slam tennis but instead there to witness one of the most controversial athletes at the Games. Standing 1.79 metre (5ft 9in), Khelif had enjoyed a height and strength advantage over the three opponents she comfortably dismantled on her way to the final.

Yang was a different proposition, the 32-year-old being nearly as tall and also having pedigree as a world champion.

Loud cheers went up when the 25-year-old Khelif entered the arena, shadow-boxing her way towards the ring as chants of“Imane, Imane” rang out. Khelif dictated most of the first round from the centre of the ring and unloaded a flurry of punches on Yang two-thirds of the way through to take the early initiative.

The second round started in the same way, with Khelif's punches appearing to carry more snap, power and menace.

The Algerian was ahead on all the judges' scorecards heading into the third and final round, and she just needed to avoid serious trouble to claim gold. The two embraced at the bell, and after Khelif's comprehensive victory was confirmed, she was paraded around the arena on the shoulders of an Algerian team member.