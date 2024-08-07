Variable Weather Patterns Ahead For Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 7 (Petra) -- The weather on Wednesday promises a mix of conditions across different regions. Normal summer weather is expected over mountainous areas and plains, with temperatures rising notably in other parts. Winds are projected to be moderate, shifting between north and west directions and occasionally gaining strength.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures are set to rise on Thursday. Most regions will experience relatively warm weather, with significantly hotter conditions forecast for the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will maintain a moderate northwesterly flow, occasionally intensifying in the eastern regions of the kingdom.By Friday, a subtle cooling trend is anticipated. The weather will showcase normal summer patterns over mountainous areas and plains, with continued heat in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some high-altitude clouds may appear in the southern skies, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds intermittently picking up speed.Temperature ranges for today in East Amman vary between 34 and 23 degrees Celsius, while West Amman will experience temperatures between 32 and 21 degrees. In the northern highlands, temperatures range from 29 to 17 degrees, in the Sharah Highlands from 30 to 16 degrees, in the Dead Sea from 41 to 28 degrees, and in the Gulf of Aqaba from 42 to 28 degrees Celsius.