'Stronger And Doubled': OSL Set For Exciting New Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) yesterday promised fans an exciting and highly competitive Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) season, announcing that all necessary preparations have been made to deliver an outstanding experience.

During a meeting attended by top QSL officials and representatives at the QSL Headquarters in Al Bidda Tower, it was highlighted that the league which has doubled in value within two seasons, may witness stronger confrontations, adding more excitement to the season.

Among the officials present at the occasion were, QSL Sales, Marketing, and Communication Executive Director Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development Dr. Ahmed Khellil Abbassi, Competitions Department Director Ahmed Salman Al Adsani, and Head of Events Department at QSL Nasser Mubarak Al Kuwari.

The latest developments as well as marketing and operational plans for the new season were revealed, and several queries from the media were clarified.

Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari welcomed all attendees and wished everyone success at the start of yet another football season. He praised the distinguished co-operation from all partners, associated entities and club companies for their appreciable efforts at all levels.

He said,“Everyone has been working hard to ensure a great season as the promotional campaign was launched with the participation of a number of Ooredoo Stars League club stars. Ticket sales also began online through the official website and online application, which has witnessed development in the services provided through it with the aim of facilitating user experience for the fans as the option to pay and complete the purchase process via (Apple Pay and Google Pay) has been added. I also commend the development on the part of club companies and the various initiatives and programmes, and we're all working hand in hand with them with the goal to help them in the marketing and promotion process.”

On his part, Dr. Abbassi said,“We're all excited about the start of new football season, which I expect to be stronger as a continuation of the exciting competition last season (2023-2024).”

He added,“The numbers and statistics confirm that the market value of the league has witnessed a remarkable increase since the start of development project, as it rose from 150 million Euros two seasons ago to 313 million Euros currently, which means that the value of the league has doubled by 100% in the past two seasons. With regard to contracts of foreign professionals, the clubs, in co-operation with QSL, have concluded their contracts with coaches and players well before the start of competitions, reaching 85 per cent before July 10 and 98 per cent on August 1. That means the clubs have contracted the best players available in the global transfer market at an appropriate financial value, which will be reflected on the performance of teams and the technical condition before the start of tournament. In this regard, I extend my sincere thanks to the club companies and relevant authorities for their great co-operation with us,” Dr. Abbassi added.

Al Adsani said,“The stadiums are ready to host the matches as co-ordination has already been done between the work force of QSL, club companies and all entities involved, and we hope to present a strong and great season. He added that as part of the arrangements for the season. The Competitions Department of Qatar Football Association announced the calendar early, according to which the date of August 9, 2024, was set for the start of Ooredoo Stars League. Overseas engagements of our national teams and clubs were also taken into consideration.

“The stadiums were determined in co-ordination with the relevant authorities and the first rounds will be held at World Cup stadiums. On my part, I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Aspire Academy for their great co-operation with us.”

Nasser Al Kuwari touched on the various activities planned during the season.

“The promotional activities began on August 4 and will last for five days at the Place Vendome Mall, with the participation of a number of stars from Ooredoo Stars League clubs. A specific plan has also been put in place to activate a number of marketing initiatives and programmes during the season's matches, in co-operation with some partners and sponsors of QSL. There'll be various activities with the aim of encouraging more fans to attend matches and providing them with a unique match-day experience,” he said. (QSL)