Ayodhya Gang-Rape Victim Undergoes Abortion, DNA Sample Taken

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Aug 7 (IANS) Ayodhya gang-rape victim underwent an abortion at Queen Mary's Hospital in King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow and the sample of the foetus has been taken for DNA test which will help in the investigation of the case.

According to sources, the 12-year-old girl was aborted at KGMU on Tuesday. The condition of the victim is said to be normal and she will soon be discharged from the hospital.

Police will identify the accused on the basis of the DNA report. Of late, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav had demanded a DNA test to nab the culprits.

The rape victim was referred from Ayodhya District Hospital to Queen Mary's Hospital in Lucknow when the health of the girl deteriorated. The victim was admitted to Lucknow hospital on Monday under tight police security.

In an incident that sparked widespread outrage, Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan and his servant Raju Khan allegedly raped the 12-year-old girl after luring her with a job at their bakery. They also recorded the misdeed. The case came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache to her family. Upon investigation, she was found to be pregnant.

It was said in the complaint that the accused kept raping the girl for two months and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Moid Khan and Raju Khan were later arrested by the police.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also raised the issue of SP leader Moid Khan, the main accused of raping the minor, in the state Assembly. He said that no culprit would be spared.

Earlier, the district administration had bulldozed the bakery of accused Moid Khan. Also, Food Safety Department officials raided the bakery of the accused, seized all the goods and sealed his bakery.