Astana Hosts Trilateral Meeting On Merging Energy Systems Of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy of Orkhan Zeynalov participated in the first meeting of the energy ministers of the Central Asian countries, as well as in the trilateral meeting on the interconnection of the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held in Astana, Azernews reports.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov emphasized that the will of the heads of state to develop partnership relations between the countries opens up great opportunities for deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

He noted that global initiatives and high-level events related to green energy transition and "Central Asia and Azerbaijan Energy Investment Forum" are scheduled to be held within the COP29.

Orkhan Zeynalov also held bilateral meetings with Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbek Minister of Energy, and Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.