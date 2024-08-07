Astana Hosts Trilateral Meeting On Merging Energy Systems Of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of energy Orkhan
Zeynalov participated in the first meeting of the energy ministers
of the Central Asian countries, as well as in the trilateral
meeting on the interconnection of the energy systems of Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held in Astana, Azernews
reports.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov emphasized that
the Political will of the heads of state to develop partnership
relations between the countries opens up great opportunities for
deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
He noted that global initiatives and high-level events related
to green energy transition and "Central Asia and Azerbaijan Energy
Investment Forum" are scheduled to be held within the COP29.
Orkhan Zeynalov also held bilateral meetings with Jurabek
Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbek Minister of Energy, and Yerlan Akkenzhenov,
Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.
