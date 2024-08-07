Global Steep Slope Roofing Material Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 20.92 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steep Slope Roofing Material Market

Steep Slope Roofing Materials Playing Key Role in Growing Emphasis on Enhancing Both Aesthetic Appeal and Longevity of Rooftops: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steep slope roofing is one of the many different types of roofing styles that have become increasingly popular as time has gone by. When selecting a steep slope design, a few important considerations include aesthetic enhancement, ventilation, and durability. According to this new study by Fact, the global steel slope roofing material size is estimated at US$ 15.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance further at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034.Roofing materials are a critical element in constructing robust structures. Various materials offer unique characteristics appealing to diverse consumer preferences. Steel roofs are preferred for fire resistance and sustainability. Clay tiles enhance the aesthetics and durability of rooftops, effectively regulating house temperatures. The demand for weather-resistant roofing material options is contributing to market growth.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global steep slope roofing material market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2034. Global sales of steep slope roofing materials are estimated at US$ 15.12 billion in 2024.The market is forecasted to reach US$ 20.92 billion by 2034-end. The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2034.The new construction segment is estimated to account for 63.1% market share in 2024. East Asia is projected to account for 33.7% share of the global market by 2034.“Growing demand for diverse steep slope roofing materials is being driven by regional climatic conditions and preferences. Clay tiles, asphalt shingles, and steel roofs have emerged as popular options worldwide,” says a Fact analyst.Key Companies Profiled:Tata BlueScope SteelDion IncorporationBansal Roofing ProductsHindalco Ind Ltd.Siplast IncorporatedTarcoAtlas RoofingPolyglass USABusiness Landscape:Key players in the market such as Bansal Roofing Products, Dion Incorporation, and Tata Bluescope Steel, are collaborating with other regional players and pursuing critical strategies like product development, acquisitions, and mergers to fortify their market position.To improve their methods and adjust their working style following the shifting market winds, they are investing in learning about the trends in the steep slope roofing material market. These factors directly prompt steep slope roofing material manufacturers to understand consumer preferences and material demand to enhance their offerings.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the steep slope roofing material market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (asphalt shingles, tiles, metal, concrete, slate, wood), end use (new construction, re-roofing), and form (strips, laminates, heavy-weight laminates), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Roofing Market - is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. The global roofing market is valued at US$ 82.2 billion in 2023 and is this expected to reach US$ 140.4 billion by the end of 2033.Roofing Adhesives Market - reached a valuation of US$ 6.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to US$ 16 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.2% over the next 10 years (2023 to 2033, according to a detailed industry analysis by Fact. MR.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

