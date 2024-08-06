Peace Prerequisite For Progress, Prosperity: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Tuesday addressed the officers of Army, Navy and Airforce undergoing Higher Command Course at War College, Mhow. The officers and faculty members are on a visit to the Northern Front.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised on 'Whole of Approach' in J&K's transformation and role of an efficient, effective and accountable administration which has transformed the way the government works for the people.

He said the improved security situation has propelled J&K UT towards an era of peace, stability and prosperity and is a testament to the resilience and determination of the people.

“It is my firm belief that peace is a prerequisite for progress and prosperity. We have been successful in dismantling the terror ecosystem and measures have been taken to sustain peace and stability. It will ensure that the benefits of growth reach all sections of society,” the LG said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the economic revitalization with fast paced implementation of various initiatives and development projects has ensured a boost in the economy, creating more job opportunities and enhancing infrastructure.

“Social equality and equal access to opportunity is our commitment. The transformative change has been marked by all-encompassing initiatives taken for youth empowerment and skill development with the aim to create avenues for gainful employment,” the LG said.

Maj Gen Gaurav Gautam; faculty members of Army War College, and senior officers of the Security Forces were present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.

