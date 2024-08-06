The Artist Tree Weed Dispensary - Beverly Hills Combines Cannabis With Local Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Featuring local artists, The Artist Tree offers a unique cannabis experience blending art and premium products in Beverly Hills.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Artist Tree Weed Dispensary in Beverly Hills is proud to announce a unique fusion of cannabis and local art, creating an unparalleled experience for customers. Situated on Beverly Blvd., adjacent to Beverly Hills, the Beverly Center, and the Grove, The Artist Tree not only offers premium cannabis products but also showcases works from talented local artists.The Artist Tree Weed Dispensary - Beverly Hills has transformed the traditional dispensary model by integrating an art gallery into its space. Customers can enjoy curated displays of local art while exploring a wide selection of cannabis products, including flowers, edibles, and more, featuring varying levels of CBD and THC to meet diverse needs.Open daily, The Artist Tree offers a variety of shopping options to suit every preference. Customers can visit the dispensary for an immersive in-store shopping experience or take advantage of the convenient express pick-up service. For those who prefer to shop from home, The Artist Tree's user-friendly online platform allows for easy ordering with the option of in-store pickup or delivery.This weed dispensary in Beverly Hills provides a reliable delivery service within an 8-mile radius, catering to areas including West Hollywood, Hollywood, Koreatown, Baldwin Hills, Westwood, Los Feliz, Beverly Grove, Mid-Wilshire, Ladera Heights, Mar Vista, Bel Air, Culver City, Santa Monica, Burbank, Studio City, North Hollywood, Glendale, and Sherman Oaks. Customers can enjoy high-quality cannabis products delivered right to their door. Daily Deals are available, but discounts are only valid if orders are picked up on the same day as the promotion.The Artist Tree is committed to offering only the finest cannabis products, featuring renowned brands. Known for their high-quality flowers and unique strains, Alien Labs brings an exceptional cannabis experience to connoisseurs.Offering a range of premium edibles, Good Tide is celebrated for its delicious and effective products that cater to both recreational and medicinal users.Specializing in top-tier cannabis products, Birdies provides potent and flavorful options for those seeking a more intense cannabis experience.Recognized for their innovative extraction techniques, 710 Labs delivers some of the purest and most potent cannabis products available.Customer Testimonials"The Artist Tree in Beverly Hills has an amazing atmosphere. The artwork adds a unique touch and the staff are incredibly helpful. I tried the Raw Garden cannabis products and they were excellent. The product quality was top-notch. Will definitely be back!" – TrevorOriginally known as The Green Easy, The Artist Tree was remodeled and rebranded in 2021. Despite the new look, the same friendly and knowledgeable staff continue to provide exceptional service to the Beverly Hills community. The Artist Tree remains one of LA's original cannabis dispensaries, dedicated to enhancing the customer experience with a fresh and modern approach.Whether you are a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or new to the world of cannabis, The Artist Tree offers something for everyone. Visit us at our Beverly Blvd. location to explore our selection of high-quality products, enjoy local art, and experience the unique atmosphere that sets us apart from other dispensaries.The Artist Tree is a pioneering cannabis dispensary located in Beverly Hills, CA, dedicated to merging the worlds of cannabis and art. By showcasing local artists and offering premium cannabis products, The Artist Tree provides a unique and enriching experience for its customers. Open daily for in-store shopping, express pick-up, and delivery, The Artist Tree is committed to serving the Beverly Hills community with the highest standards of quality and service. For more information or to place an order, visit or call (323) 424-3035.

The Artist Tree Weed Dispensary - Beverly Hills

The Artist Tree Weed Dispensary - Beverly Hills

+1 3234243035

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other