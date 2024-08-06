US Ambassador To Ukraine Reveals Additional Details Of Her Visit To Uzhhorod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced an increase in imports and exports at the Uzhhorod border crossing.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the diplomat's post on the social X .

"I am proud that the assistance provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID ) to the Uzhhorod border crossing will increase imports/exports by 14,000 tonnes per month," Brink wrote.

She added that the US-supported eCheck system reduces the waiting time for trucks from 2 days to 2 hours.

"This and the new facilities make the border more efficient," the ambassador said.

Brink also reported on a visit to the USAID-funded VONA business hub, which supports women, "many of whom have been forced to leave their homes to build new communities and contribute to Ukraine's economic recovery."

As reported, Brink arrived on Tuesday on her first visit to Transcarpathia to see the results of Ukrainian-American cooperation in the region.

Viktor Mykyta, the head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration, said that during the meeting with the head of the US diplomatic mission to Ukraine, "we discussed security issues in the region, regional development projects, and the work of enterprises in the context of war, in particular those with investments from private investors from the United States."

Mykyta added his gratitude to the ambassador for the effective work of the programmes and cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, USAID has purchased 18 autotransformers to support the Ukrainian power grid and plans to continue purchases.

Photo: Network X