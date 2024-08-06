European Parliament's Defense Committee Chief Calls For Better Equipping Ukrainian F-16S

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the European Parliament's Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, has called on the German and other EU countries to take further measures to improve the effectiveness of the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets that have just arrived in Ukraine.

She stated this to the Rheinische Post news outlet, Ukrinform reports.

"All states -- not just Germany -- must do everything in their power to protect Ukraine and enable it to continue to defend itself. This also includes air defense units and, whether the Chancellery wants to hear it or not, the Taurus cruise missile," Strack-Zimmermann said.

She said the fact that the F-16s have finally been delivered was an important signal and effective support, but warned that Europe must not let up.

Before being elected to the European Parliament in June of this year, Strack-Zimmerman, as the head of the Bundestag's defense committee, had repeatedly called for the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, consistently rejected this proposal on the grounds, among other things, that Germany should not be dragged into the war.

During the Ukrainian Air Force Day celebrations on August 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented F-16 fighter jets in Ukrainian skies, emphasizing the beginning of a new stage in the development of the Ukrainian Air Force.