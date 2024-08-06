Eastern Mountain Sports Welcomes Mountain Warehouse As Stalking Horse Bidder

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sales of up to 60% off at all EMS stores

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS), a cornerstone of the outdoor retail industry, announces that Mountain Warehouse, a global leader in outdoor gear and apparel, has emerged as the stalking horse bidder in its process. Mountain Warehouse seeks to continue operating seven stores under the Eastern Mountain Sports name. This highlights their commitment to preserve EMS's storied legacy and continuing to serve the outdoor community. The remaining EMS locations are set to close, and inventory is available at incredible discounts at all locations.

As part of the Chapter 11 restructuring petition filed on June 18, 2024, to assist with a smooth transition while maximizing the value of existing inventory, Hilco Merchant Resources in a joint venture with Gordon Brothers will manage liquidation sales at select EMS locations and inventory blowout events at other EMS locations. These sale events will offer significantly reduced prices on a wide range of outdoor gear from hiking and climbing to biking and kayaking plus all the apparel needed for these adventures. Customers are encouraged to shop now while selections are best, with these low prices, merchandise is selling fast.

Sale Details

Discounts: up to 60% off regular retail prices across all departments

Find a store near you:

Eastern Mountain Sports has long provided accessible outdoor gear and unforgettable experiences. This pending partnership with Mountain Warehouse, a company that shares these core values, ensures that EMS's rich heritage will be honored and enhanced. Therefore, Mountain Warehouse will retain the EMS name and prioritize building and strengthening relationships with relevant and highly recognized outdoor brands.

EMS locations will be optimized to enhance efficiency and maintain a robust brick-and-mortar presence, so that customers can continue to experience products firsthand and receive expert advice from knowledgeable staff. One of the most significant benefits of this prospective alliance is the ability to retain and support the dedicated employees of EMS. Their expertise and passion are invaluable assets that will contribute to the ongoing success of EMS.

EMS will remain committed to engaging with local communities to offer a diverse selection of products, including a variety of third-party brands, creating a unique shopping experience tailored to meet the needs of each community.

"This prospect with a company that shares our values and commitment to the outdoor community marks an exciting opportunity for Eastern Mountain Sports. EMS will continue to provide our customers with the best outdoor gear and experience while supporting our dedicated employees and local communities." - Dave Barton, President of EMS

About Eastern Mountain Sports : Eastern Mountain Sports is the premier outdoors retailer focused on inspiring happiness by connecting people with nature and each other. Founded in 1967, the company has over 50 years of heritage in providing quality, affordable gear to nature enthusiasts of all ages, and a rich history of supporting causes that protect and preserve the outdoors. With over 20 locations throughout the Northeast and a national ecommerce store, Eastern Mountain Sports is committed to ensuring adventure is accessible to all. Eastern Mountain Sports is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

About Mountain Warehouse : Mountain Warehouse was first established in 1997 by founder Mark Neale and now operates over 350 stores across the globe, serving over 4 million outdoor-loving customers a year. Mountain Warehouse has been operating stores in the U.S. for over 10 years. The outdoor retailer caters for an extensive range of outdoor activities, including walking, running, cycling, camping and skiing, with a wide range of equipment and clothing for the whole family. Mountain Warehouse is focused on offering a growing customer base the best gear and the best service at the best prices and keeping them warm and dry whatever the weather.



Hilco Merchant Resources ( )

provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives.

Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Consumer-Retail. ( )

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers ( ) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing, and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment, and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources