July Ipos To Watch In Tech, Biotech, Food Security And Transportation

IPO's this month are involved in the biotech and sector as well as in food security, and the tech sector (including digital media/AI).

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

QMMM Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq:QMMM ) is an award-winning digital media advertising service and virtual avatar & virtual apparel technology service company. Through our operating subsidiaries, ManyMany Creations and Quantum Matrix we have used interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies in over 500 commercial campaigns. Standing prominently in Hong Kong for over 18 years in the industry, with top creativity, premium account servicing, and ever-advancing tech R&D, we continue to be one of the top premium choices for enterprises and multinational enterprises looking for large scale content-heavy and tech-integrated campaigns. Our clients include local and international banks, real-estate developers, luxury brands, high fashion houses, and theme parks.

OneStream, Inc. (Nasdaq:OS ) is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the Office of the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. With more than 1,400 customers and 250 go-to-market, implementation and development partners, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT ) is a leading provider of healthcare in growing midsize urban communities across the country. With a focus on people and investments in innovative services and technologies, Ardent Health is passionate about making healthcare better and easier to access. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent Health delivers care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals and more than 200 sites of care with over 1,700 providers across six states

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq:ARTV ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. Artiva's lead program, AlloNK®, is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved NK cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity effect of monoclonal antibodies to drive B-cell depletion. AlloNK is currently in clinical trials for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus, for patients with or without lupus nephritis, and in an investigator-initiated basket trial in multiple autoimmune indications. Artiva's pipeline also includes CAR-NK candidates targeting both solid and hematologic cancers. Artiva was founded in 2019 as a spin out of GC Cell, formerly GC Lab Cell Corporation, a leading healthcare company in the Republic of Korea (Korea), pursuant to a strategic partnership granting Artiva exclusive worldwide rights (excluding Asia, Australia and New Zealand) to GC Cell's NK cell manufacturing technology and programs.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc . (NYSE:CON ) is the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States, with the mission of improving the health of America's workforce, one patient at a time. Our 11,000 colleagues and affiliated physicians and clinicians support the delivery of an extensive suite of services, including workers' compensation services and other direct-to-employer care, to more than 50,000 patients each day from nearly 550 medical centers and more than 150 onsite medical facilities.

New Stocks Added to the Food Directories :

Lineage, Inc. (Nasdaq:LINE ) is the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world's largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

New Stocks Added to the Automotive/Transportation Directories :

Icon Energy Corp (Nasdaq:ICON ) is an international shipping company that provides worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, chartering and operation of oceangoing vessels. Icon Energy maintains its principal executive office in Athens, Greece.

