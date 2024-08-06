RSS Hosts Workshops To Advance Circular Economy In Jordan's Industry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) -- The Royal Scientific Society (RSS), in collaboration with the Jordan Chamber of Industry, recently conducted workshops with leaders from all ten national industrial sectors to promote a circular in Jordan.The sessions aimed to identify initiatives aligned with circular economy principles and address the legal, technical, and marketing challenges involved in implementing these changes.Walid Shahin, Senior Assistant to the President for Sustainable Solutions at RSS, inaugurated the workshops, highlighting the critical role of the industrial sector in achieving a true circular economy.Shahin noted that the RSS has laid the foundation for a green transformation through various projects aimed at sustainable industrial practices.Maen Ayasra from the Jordan Chamber of Industry emphasized the importance of embracing green practices in factories.He stated that investing in green transformation is essential to enhancing the competitiveness of Jordanian industries in both local and global markets.Omar Alsaleh, Project Manager and Lead Circular Expert at the Water, Environment, and Climate Change Center at RSS, provided a comprehensive overview of the circular economy.He discussed its impact on value chains and business models across various sectors, highlighting its potential to increase supply chain resilience and benefit the Jordanian economy.Participants in the workshops explored current circular economy initiatives, such as reusing raw materials as new inputs, increasing resource efficiency, and implementing sustainable procurement systems.They also addressed obstacles, including the lack of incentives, limited knowledge capacity for transitioning to a circular economy, and insufficient public awareness about the benefits of circular economy-based products.These workshops are part of the RSS's efforts to develop a National Circular Economy Roadmap under the Green Action in Industries (GAIN) project, implemented by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), in line with the Royal vision for economic modernization.