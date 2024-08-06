Swiss Film Days Launches With "Return To Alexandria Screening In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 6 (Petra) - The first screening of the "Swiss Days" commenced on Monday evening at the outdoor theater of the Royal Film Commission in Amman, featuring the drama film "Return to Alexandria - I Miss You" directed by Tamer Rogli.During the launch ceremony, attended by heads and members of European missions, the Swiss Ambassador to Jordan, Emilija Georgieva, stated: "The launch of the Swiss Film Days in Jordan coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Jordan."She added that the screenings contribute to strengthening cultural bridges between the two friendly countries, highlighting the participating films, their themes, and the awards they have received at international film festivals.The film, which is in Arabic and French, was produced in 2023 and stars Lebanese artist Nadine Labaki. It tells the story of a psychiatrist named "Sue" who left her home country, Egypt, 20 years ago. Raised in Alexandria in a family with a Francophone culture, she settles and works in Switzerland, eventually becoming a citizen there.After years of absence and following a phone call from her aristocratic, Francophone aunt, who lives in the Zamalek district in Cairo, informing her that her mother is sick, Sue returns to her home country to see her eccentric mother, Fairuz, played by the international artist Fanny Ardant, with whom she had previously severed ties. This sudden trip, taken to see her mother in her final days, takes Sue from Cairo to Alexandria. Along the way, she confronts memories that evoke mixed feelings about her past, working to free herself from old constraints.The film was nominated for four awards, including Best Feature Film at the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival and the Golden Eye Award for Best Film Under the Microscope at the 2023 Zurich Film Festival.