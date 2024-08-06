Ashok Bal Joins As CEO Of Kalinga Literary Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Former civil servant, corporate leader, and writer Ashok Bal has joined the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) as its Patron-cum-CEO, KLF Founder Rashmi Ranjan Parida announced.

An alumnus of Delhi School of Economics (DSE), Ashok Bal is a 1983 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who served the of India for 27 years in various capacities, including as the Chairman of the Mumbai Trust. He is also the author of the 'Gajapati: A King Without a Kingdom'.

Re-emphasising his vision, Ashok Bal said, "We need to take KLF to greater heights, expand its footprints, broaden its content, and make it more contemporary and relevant to reach out to diverse audience groups."

"We are profoundly honoured to welcome administrator, and author Ashok Bal to lead the festival as CEO. Under his leadership, the festival will achieve new heights and be sustainable enough to serve art, culture, and literature with greater spirit.

"His knowledge of ancient Kalinga and India's rich historical narratives and contemporary society will drive the Kalinga Literary Festival into different depths," said Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

Ashok Kumar Bal is an alumnus of Delhi School of Economics (DSE) and holds an MBA degree. A 1983 batch India Revenue Service (IRS) officer, he served the Government of India for 27 years in various capacities. He is also the author of acclaimed book 'Gajapati: A King Without a Kingdom'.