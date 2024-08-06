Husband, Father-In-Law Arrested For Killing Woman In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 6 (IANS) A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband and father-in-law over some domestic dispute in Gurugram, after which they were arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

After committing the crime the accused father-in-law himself informed the control room about the killing, police said.

Amit Devi (23) got married to Mukul (25) and the couple was residing in Sector 7 of Gurugram with their two children and Mukul's father Davender (59).

It is being said that some domestic dispute led to the crime.

On Tuesday afternoon, police received a complaint that a woman was murdered in Sector 7. A police team along with forensic and fingerprint experts reached the spot and found Amit Devi's body on a bed.

"The father-in-law of the woman disclosed that they first beaten her over some domestic dispute and later strangled her to death and informed the police control room about the incident," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

The woman's husband and father-in-law have been apprehended. The deceased's family has also been informed about the incident, he said.