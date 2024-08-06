(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CivilGEO Launches Breakthrough Stormwater Modeling Software 'GeoSTORM'

GeoSTORM, a breakthrough stormwater modeling software that accelerates the process of creating, analyzing, and reviewing both urban and rural stormwater models.

MIDDLETON, WI, US, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CivilGEO , a civil engineering design software company, today announced the launch of GeoSTORM , a breakthrough stormwater modeling software that accelerates the process of creating, analyzing, and reviewing both urban and rural stormwater models.GeoSTORM is a graphical data wrapper to the EPA SWMM software, a FEMA approved model for National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) studies. The completed model can be exported and submitted to reviewing agencies, with the added security of knowing that the results will be accepted for urban and regional flood studies.The newly launched software supports a comprehensive range of stormwater hydrology models and methods within a 2D and 3D AutoCAD, MicroStation, and GIS environment. GeoSTORM utilizes the Rational Method, Modified Rational Method, SCS TR-20/TR-55, EPA SWMM, CUHP (Colorado Urban Hydrology Procedure), SBUH (Santa Barbara Urban Hydrograph) and more. The software is engineered to effectively manage stormwater models of varying complexities."The launch of GeoSTORM marks a significant milestone for civil engineering. This software aims to revolutionize stormwater modeling, and our emphasis on precision and productivity ensures that users can efficiently handle projects of any complexity. At CivilGEO, we are excited to see the transformative impact that GeoSTORM will bring to the civil engineering community," said Chris Maeder, Engineering Director at CivilGEO.Key product highlights include:.CAD & GIS Integration.Imperviousness Cover Data.XPSWMM Model Support.Automated Watershed & Catch Basin Delineation.Detention Pond Designing.Stormwater Element Catalog.Green Infrastructure Ready.Critical Storm Analysis.Automated RC, CN & Green Ampt Calculations.FEMA Approved Software.Digital Twin Stormwater Model.Powerful Report GenerationTo learn more about the capabilities of GeoSTORM software, click here .CivilGEO develops advanced engineering and environmental modeling software for civil engineers worldwide. Consulting engineering organizations, public utilities, government agencies, and top-tier universities rely on CivilGEO software to engineer, design, and build the world's infrastructure.About CivilGEO, Inc.:CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Middleton, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

Sara Presta

CivilGEO, Inc.

+1 608-729-5100

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Introducing GeoSTORM – Next Generation Stormwater Modeling Software